11311 Airport Rd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Recently updated with New Paint, and Brand New LVP Flooring! This unit is part of a 4-Plex and is Now Available. The home has an Open Kitchen and is a ground floor unit with no stairs for easy navigation. This property has a direct line to I-5 and is very close to Boeing and Evergreen Way. Shopping, Entertainment, and Dining only minutes away! Self Access Showings available for No-Contact experience. Showings available 7 days/week 12 hours/day! Schedule a showing Now!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $3,450 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry NO Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,150 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,150 | $250 Document fee applies