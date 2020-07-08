All apartments in Everett
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:49 AM

11311 Airport Rd

11311 Airport Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11311 Airport Rd, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Recently updated with New Paint, and Brand New LVP Flooring! This unit is part of a 4-Plex and is Now Available. The home has an Open Kitchen and is a ground floor unit with no stairs for easy navigation. This property has a direct line to I-5 and is very close to Boeing and Evergreen Way. Shopping, Entertainment, and Dining only minutes away! Self Access Showings available for No-Contact experience. Showings available 7 days/week 12 hours/day! Schedule a showing Now!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $3,450 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry NO Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,150 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,150 | $250 Document fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11311 Airport Rd have any available units?
11311 Airport Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 11311 Airport Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11311 Airport Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11311 Airport Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11311 Airport Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11311 Airport Rd offer parking?
No, 11311 Airport Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11311 Airport Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11311 Airport Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11311 Airport Rd have a pool?
No, 11311 Airport Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11311 Airport Rd have accessible units?
No, 11311 Airport Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11311 Airport Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11311 Airport Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11311 Airport Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11311 Airport Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

