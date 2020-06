Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Everett! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Everett before it's gone! Close to major shopping, Boeing, & I-5! Fully fenced backyard with a covered patio and plenty of room to entertain! Attached garage and ample parking in front! Call or message to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5831975)