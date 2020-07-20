All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

940 Sprague St

940 Sprague St · No Longer Available
Location

940 Sprague St, Edmonds, WA 98020
City Of Edmonds

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
media room
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Edmonds Bowl, cute house with Great Puget sound views, Bonus Room, garage, big yard - Very rare rental home in this price range in this neighborhood. Lower Edmonds Bowl Near downtown Edmonds and the waterfront.
* Water views and great sunsets from the Living room, kitchen, master bedroom windows.
* The front yard is perched up high and has very nice views...an excellent place for the lawn chairs.
* Living room and a separate family room across the breezeway.
* The Family room is across the entry breezway and the separation makes it an excellent home office, home theater, music room, play room, guest room.
* The large rear yard and detached garage have alley access.
This is an older little house that is cute and clean.
No cats, small dog considered. Please call to schedule a showing 425-295-5902 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management.

(RLNE4805626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Sprague St have any available units?
940 Sprague St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 940 Sprague St have?
Some of 940 Sprague St's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Sprague St currently offering any rent specials?
940 Sprague St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Sprague St pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Sprague St is pet friendly.
Does 940 Sprague St offer parking?
Yes, 940 Sprague St offers parking.
Does 940 Sprague St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Sprague St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Sprague St have a pool?
No, 940 Sprague St does not have a pool.
Does 940 Sprague St have accessible units?
No, 940 Sprague St does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Sprague St have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Sprague St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Sprague St have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Sprague St does not have units with air conditioning.
