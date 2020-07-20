940 Sprague St

Amenities
Edmonds Bowl, cute house with Great Puget sound views, Bonus Room, garage, big yard - Very rare rental home in this price range in this neighborhood. Lower Edmonds Bowl Near downtown Edmonds and the waterfront.
* Water views and great sunsets from the Living room, kitchen, master bedroom windows.
* The front yard is perched up high and has very nice views...an excellent place for the lawn chairs.
* Living room and a separate family room across the breezeway.
* The Family room is across the entry breezway and the separation makes it an excellent home office, home theater, music room, play room, guest room.
* The large rear yard and detached garage have alley access.
This is an older little house that is cute and clean.
No cats, small dog considered. Please call to schedule a showing 425-295-5902 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management.
(RLNE4805626)