8705 238th St SW #I

Spacious Edmonds Townhome in Small Complex Close to All Amenities - Updated townhome in a small complex located on county line within minutes to park n ride, Downtown Edmonds, Freeway access & Hwy 99. Updated kitchen with granite counters, eating bar and stainless steel applicances (refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, microwave). Spacious living room with newer carpet, woodburning fireplace and sliders to large deck. 2 large bedrooms, full bath and laundry located on second floor. Attached oversized 1-car garage plus 2 additional parking spaces right outside the unit. No yard maintenance. No pets. To view, Contact Tina Beck 425-343-7373 or go to www.MapleLeafMgt.com to request a viewing.



All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-1 year lease.

-$100.00 Utility fee per month (water/sewer & garbage)

- Security Deposit $2500

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No Pets

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



