All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 8705 238th St SW #I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
8705 238th St SW #I
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

8705 238th St SW #I

8705 238th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8705 238th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Edmonds Townhome in Small Complex Close to All Amenities - Updated townhome in a small complex located on county line within minutes to park n ride, Downtown Edmonds, Freeway access & Hwy 99. Updated kitchen with granite counters, eating bar and stainless steel applicances (refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, microwave). Spacious living room with newer carpet, woodburning fireplace and sliders to large deck. 2 large bedrooms, full bath and laundry located on second floor. Attached oversized 1-car garage plus 2 additional parking spaces right outside the unit. No yard maintenance. No pets. To view, Contact Tina Beck 425-343-7373 or go to www.MapleLeafMgt.com to request a viewing.

All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-1 year lease.
-$100.00 Utility fee per month (water/sewer & garbage)
- Security Deposit $2500
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No Pets
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5475183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8705 238th St SW #I have any available units?
8705 238th St SW #I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 8705 238th St SW #I have?
Some of 8705 238th St SW #I's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8705 238th St SW #I currently offering any rent specials?
8705 238th St SW #I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8705 238th St SW #I pet-friendly?
No, 8705 238th St SW #I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 8705 238th St SW #I offer parking?
Yes, 8705 238th St SW #I offers parking.
Does 8705 238th St SW #I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8705 238th St SW #I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8705 238th St SW #I have a pool?
No, 8705 238th St SW #I does not have a pool.
Does 8705 238th St SW #I have accessible units?
No, 8705 238th St SW #I does not have accessible units.
Does 8705 238th St SW #I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8705 238th St SW #I has units with dishwashers.
Does 8705 238th St SW #I have units with air conditioning?
No, 8705 238th St SW #I does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmonds Pet Friendly Places
Edmonds Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA
Burien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College