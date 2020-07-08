All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

7805 218th Street SW, F

7805 218th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7805 218th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern, spacious townhome in convenient Edmonds location. 1,750 sqft of sprawling and luxurious living. This 3 story home has an attached 2 car tandem garage with an additional 180 sqft of utility space, hanging storage racks, and bike hooks. 2 master suites with updated baths. Full-size washer/dryer. The main living area features a custom kitchen and dining room with plenty of storage, large island, and updated appliances including dual wine refrigerators. Convenient updates include hard-wired USB port plugs and efficient LED smart controlled lighting. Gas fireplace, powder bath on the main floor, and private patio/decks. 21st century living at its finest. Won't last long! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 218th Street SW, F have any available units?
7805 218th Street SW, F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 7805 218th Street SW, F have?
Some of 7805 218th Street SW, F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 218th Street SW, F currently offering any rent specials?
7805 218th Street SW, F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 218th Street SW, F pet-friendly?
No, 7805 218th Street SW, F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 7805 218th Street SW, F offer parking?
Yes, 7805 218th Street SW, F offers parking.
Does 7805 218th Street SW, F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7805 218th Street SW, F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 218th Street SW, F have a pool?
No, 7805 218th Street SW, F does not have a pool.
Does 7805 218th Street SW, F have accessible units?
No, 7805 218th Street SW, F does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 218th Street SW, F have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 218th Street SW, F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 218th Street SW, F have units with air conditioning?
No, 7805 218th Street SW, F does not have units with air conditioning.

