7805 218th Street SW, F

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Modern, spacious townhome in convenient Edmonds location. 1,750 sqft of sprawling and luxurious living. This 3 story home has an attached 2 car tandem garage with an additional 180 sqft of utility space, hanging storage racks, and bike hooks. 2 master suites with updated baths. Full-size washer/dryer. The main living area features a custom kitchen and dining room with plenty of storage, large island, and updated appliances including dual wine refrigerators. Convenient updates include hard-wired USB port plugs and efficient LED smart controlled lighting. Gas fireplace, powder bath on the main floor, and private patio/decks. 21st century living at its finest. Won't last long! No pets.