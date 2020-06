Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

We have a very nice town home in secluded neighborhood, house is 1600 sq ft, hardwoods on first floor, open kitchen and dining area and gas fireplace. Very nice back patio fenced. House has a 2 car garage on a dead end street. Upstairs are three good size bedrooms with master having its own bath, two sink vanity and large walk in closet. Laundry room is upstairs also with plenty of storage and counters. Pets based on restrictions.