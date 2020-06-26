Sign Up
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM
7311 224th Street Southwest
7311 224th Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
7311 224th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Fresh paint! New carpet! Great location!
Top floor unit with a large bedroom in a quiet condo complex.
5 to 10 min from I-5 and Hwy 104. Short drive to Seattle (approximately 15 to 20 min with no traffic). Lake Ballinger is a short walk on the Interurban Trail (access at the back of the property).
On site swimming pool and laundry facilities. Parking space right out front.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/edmonds-wa?lid=12558238
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5336493)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have any available units?
7311 224th Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edmonds, WA
.
What amenities does 7311 224th Street Southwest have?
Some of 7311 224th Street Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7311 224th Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
7311 224th Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 224th Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 7311 224th Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edmonds
.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 7311 224th Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7311 224th Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 7311 224th Street Southwest has a pool.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 7311 224th Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7311 224th Street Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 7311 224th Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
