7311 224th Street Southwest.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Fresh paint! New carpet! Great location!



Top floor unit with a large bedroom in a quiet condo complex.



5 to 10 min from I-5 and Hwy 104. Short drive to Seattle (approximately 15 to 20 min with no traffic). Lake Ballinger is a short walk on the Interurban Trail (access at the back of the property).



On site swimming pool and laundry facilities. Parking space right out front.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/edmonds-wa?lid=12558238



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5336493)