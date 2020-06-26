All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like
7311 224th Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
7311 224th Street Southwest
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

7311 224th Street Southwest

7311 224th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7311 224th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Fresh paint! New carpet! Great location!

Top floor unit with a large bedroom in a quiet condo complex.

5 to 10 min from I-5 and Hwy 104. Short drive to Seattle (approximately 15 to 20 min with no traffic). Lake Ballinger is a short walk on the Interurban Trail (access at the back of the property).

On site swimming pool and laundry facilities. Parking space right out front.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/edmonds-wa?lid=12558238

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5336493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have any available units?
7311 224th Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 7311 224th Street Southwest have?
Some of 7311 224th Street Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 224th Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
7311 224th Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 224th Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 7311 224th Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 7311 224th Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7311 224th Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 7311 224th Street Southwest has a pool.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 7311 224th Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7311 224th Street Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 7311 224th Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 7311 224th Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 BedroomsEdmonds Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmonds Pet Friendly PlacesEdmonds Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue CollegeCity University of SeattleClover Park Technical College