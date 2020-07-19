520 Pine Street 205

Amenities
Unit 205 Available 03/01/19 Condominium in Edmonds - Property Id: 86187
Beautiful 2nd floor condo. End unit, very private. Secure Building with elevator and garage with additional one parking spot.
Walking distance downtown Edmonds.
Very light and bright with 2 small decks one facing West to catch the beautiful sunsets.
Close to bus line and ferry. Walking distance to fabulous Edmonds downtown restaurants.
No Pets Allowed
