March 19 2019

520 Pine Street 205

520 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Unit 205 Available 03/01/19 Condominium in Edmonds - Property Id: 86187

Beautiful 2nd floor condo. End unit, very private. Secure Building with elevator and garage with additional one parking spot.
Walking distance downtown Edmonds.
Very light and bright with 2 small decks one facing West to catch the beautiful sunsets.
Close to bus line and ferry. Walking distance to fabulous Edmonds downtown restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86187
Property Id 86187

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4719617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Pine Street 205 have any available units?
520 Pine Street 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 520 Pine Street 205 have?
Some of 520 Pine Street 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Pine Street 205 currently offering any rent specials?
520 Pine Street 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Pine Street 205 pet-friendly?
No, 520 Pine Street 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 520 Pine Street 205 offer parking?
Yes, 520 Pine Street 205 offers parking.
Does 520 Pine Street 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Pine Street 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Pine Street 205 have a pool?
No, 520 Pine Street 205 does not have a pool.
Does 520 Pine Street 205 have accessible units?
No, 520 Pine Street 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Pine Street 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Pine Street 205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Pine Street 205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Pine Street 205 does not have units with air conditioning.
