Last updated September 26 2019

434 3rd Av S Unit C202

434 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

434 3rd Avenue South, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Edmonds Condo - Beautifully renovated condo near downtown Edmonds.
Essentially brand new!
Everything updated & upgraded.
Quiet top floor unit backs up to a green belt & includes master suite w/double vanity & walk in closet, 2nd bedroom & full bath, fireplace, washer/dryer, large balcony, 1 car garage + 1 extra parking space.
Water/Sewer/Garbage included.
Walk to shops, parks, & restaurants.

1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult.

Video Tour link: https://youtu.be/4BUdNbt9xlI
To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/e41448008a
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
Please contact Caroline Stack for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

(RLNE5031700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 have any available units?
434 3rd Av S Unit C202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 have?
Some of 434 3rd Av S Unit C202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 currently offering any rent specials?
434 3rd Av S Unit C202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 pet-friendly?
No, 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 offer parking?
Yes, 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 offers parking.
Does 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 have a pool?
No, 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 does not have a pool.
Does 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 have accessible units?
No, 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 does not have accessible units.
Does 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 3rd Av S Unit C202 does not have units with air conditioning.
