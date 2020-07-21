434 3rd Av S Unit C202

Amenities
Edmonds Condo - Beautifully renovated condo near downtown Edmonds.
Essentially brand new!
Everything updated & upgraded.
Quiet top floor unit backs up to a green belt & includes master suite w/double vanity & walk in closet, 2nd bedroom & full bath, fireplace, washer/dryer, large balcony, 1 car garage + 1 extra parking space.
Water/Sewer/Garbage included.
Walk to shops, parks, & restaurants.
1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult.
Video Tour link: https://youtu.be/4BUdNbt9xlI
To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/e41448008a
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
Please contact Caroline Stack for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
(RLNE5031700)