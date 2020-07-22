223 Dayton St Apt 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access media room

This is a beautifully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath 690 sq ft condo located in the Heart of Edmond's! Steps from downtown, Puget Sound and beaches. Walk to the bus or Sounder train! Restaurants, shopping, pubs, movie theater minutes away! Updated kitchen with lots of extras.



In-unit washer/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout! All surfaces new and modern! One reserved off-street parking space included in rent and plenty of street parking available!!



Good sized personal storage space comes with the unit!



Please call Mike for an appointment to view your next home! 206-478-2360



Rental Details:

Rent Amount: $1,675.00

$500 off Move-in Special!! Ask for more detail!!

Deposit Amount: $1,300.00

Admin. Fee: $300.00

Last Month's Rent - Required, but can be paid over four months

Building Type: Condo

Available Date: 2/1/2020

Furnishings: Unfurnished

No Pets

No Smoking

# Beds: 2

# Baths: 1

SQFT (approx): 690 sqft

Parking Spaces: 1

Lease Terms: 10 months



$40/adult app fee/adult. $95/mo. utility surcharge for w/s/g. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility (cable, internet, electricity). No Sec. 8. Renter's insurance required.



$500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.