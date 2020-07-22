All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 223 Dayton St Apt 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
223 Dayton St Apt 8
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:45 AM

223 Dayton St Apt 8

223 Dayton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

223 Dayton St, Edmonds, WA 98020
Downtown Edmonds

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
$500 Off Move-In Special!!! This is a beautifully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath 690 sq ft condo located in the Heart of Edmond's! Steps from downtown, Puget Sound and beaches. Walk to the bus or Sounder train! Restaurants, shopping, pubs, movie theater minutes away! Updated kitchen with lots of extras.

In-unit washer/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout! All surfaces new and modern! One reserved off-street parking space included in rent and plenty of street parking available!!

Good sized personal storage space comes with the unit!

Please call Mike for an appointment to view your next home! 206-478-2360

Rental Details:
Rent Amount: $1,675.00
$500 off Move-in Special!! Ask for more detail!!
Deposit Amount: $1,300.00
Admin. Fee: $300.00
Last Month's Rent - Required, but can be paid over four months
Building Type: Condo
Available Date: 2/1/2020
Furnishings: Unfurnished
No Pets
No Smoking
# Beds: 2
# Baths: 1
SQFT (approx): 690 sqft
Parking Spaces: 1
Lease Terms: 10 months

$40/adult app fee/adult. $95/mo. utility surcharge for w/s/g. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility (cable, internet, electricity). No Sec. 8. Renter's insurance required.

$500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Dayton St Apt 8 have any available units?
223 Dayton St Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 223 Dayton St Apt 8 have?
Some of 223 Dayton St Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Dayton St Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
223 Dayton St Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Dayton St Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 223 Dayton St Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 223 Dayton St Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 223 Dayton St Apt 8 offers parking.
Does 223 Dayton St Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Dayton St Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Dayton St Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 223 Dayton St Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 223 Dayton St Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 223 Dayton St Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Dayton St Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Dayton St Apt 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Dayton St Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Dayton St Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEdmonds 2 Bedroom Apartments
Edmonds Apartments with BalconiesEdmonds Apartments with Parking
Edmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA
Des Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College