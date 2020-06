Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

ROOM for rent in a house - Property Id: 156579



Rooms AVAILABLE TO RENT

Room size = 150 sq. ft. Price for room = $1,000

Room size = 130 sq. ft. Price for room = $900

Room size = 115 sq. ft. Price for room = $850



Information about the house

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Huge living room

Garage: 1 car garage ; unavailable for use besides minor storage

Parking: lots of space to park in front of the house- at least 4 other cars



Recently remodeled kitchen with an open concept! Stainless Steel appliances and brand new Samsung washer & drier. The bathroom has also been completely remodeled; includes a jet tub!

A fully covered area available for BBQ-ing and has a large backyard.



Must have first and last month rent as well as the damage deposit.

Electric/Water/Garbage/Gas: Renters will be responsible for paying these bills - this is not included in the rent.



No pets allowed on the property

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156579

