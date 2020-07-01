20734 76th Ave W #D

Amenities
Application Pending!!!! Stylish 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Desirable Edmonds Location! Available NOW! - Come tour this stunning 3bed/2.5 bath townhome in beautiful, quiet, convenient Edmonds! Features vaulted entry, updated kitchen w/ designer colors, stainless steel appliances, bay windows, and solarium! Master bedroom has walk-in closet w/ gorgeous built-ins. Energy efficient heating. New paint and carpet. 2 car garage and private backyard. Close to all Edmonds amenities Shopping, Hospital, Golf, Beaches.
SQ FT:1740
YEAR BUILT: 2011
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Willowdale
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: College Place
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: College Place
HIGH SCHOOL: Edmonds Woodway
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5192541)