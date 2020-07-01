20734 76th Ave W #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

Application Pending!!!! Stylish 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Desirable Edmonds Location! Available NOW! - Come tour this stunning 3bed/2.5 bath townhome in beautiful, quiet, convenient Edmonds! Features vaulted entry, updated kitchen w/ designer colors, stainless steel appliances, bay windows, and solarium! Master bedroom has walk-in closet w/ gorgeous built-ins. Energy efficient heating. New paint and carpet. 2 car garage and private backyard. Close to all Edmonds amenities Shopping, Hospital, Golf, Beaches.



SQ FT:1740



YEAR BUILT: 2011



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Willowdale



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: College Place

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: College Place

HIGH SCHOOL: Edmonds Woodway

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2000

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



