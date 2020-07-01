All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

20734 76th Ave W #D

20734 76th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

20734 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!!! Stylish 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Desirable Edmonds Location! Available NOW! - Come tour this stunning 3bed/2.5 bath townhome in beautiful, quiet, convenient Edmonds! Features vaulted entry, updated kitchen w/ designer colors, stainless steel appliances, bay windows, and solarium! Master bedroom has walk-in closet w/ gorgeous built-ins. Energy efficient heating. New paint and carpet. 2 car garage and private backyard. Close to all Edmonds amenities Shopping, Hospital, Golf, Beaches.

SQ FT:1740

YEAR BUILT: 2011

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Willowdale

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: College Place
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: College Place
HIGH SCHOOL: Edmonds Woodway
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5192541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20734 76th Ave W #D have any available units?
20734 76th Ave W #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 20734 76th Ave W #D have?
Some of 20734 76th Ave W #D's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20734 76th Ave W #D currently offering any rent specials?
20734 76th Ave W #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20734 76th Ave W #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 20734 76th Ave W #D is pet friendly.
Does 20734 76th Ave W #D offer parking?
Yes, 20734 76th Ave W #D offers parking.
Does 20734 76th Ave W #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20734 76th Ave W #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20734 76th Ave W #D have a pool?
No, 20734 76th Ave W #D does not have a pool.
Does 20734 76th Ave W #D have accessible units?
No, 20734 76th Ave W #D does not have accessible units.
Does 20734 76th Ave W #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 20734 76th Ave W #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20734 76th Ave W #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 20734 76th Ave W #D does not have units with air conditioning.

