20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Beautifully Remodeled Edmonds Condo - Recently Remodeled in 2018 Top to Bottom! Townhome style floor plan is light and bright with modern designer touches throughout, including beautiful dark wood grain laminate floors on both levels. Kitchen features new cabinets, quartz slab countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet in master. Both bathrooms boast tile floors and updated vanities. Quaint private patio/courtyard off kitchen. Laundry room includes washer/dryer and lots of added storage. Available on or before August 24th!



Water/Sewer/Trash + 2 assigned parking spaces included in rent. Sorry no pets/No smoking.



12 month lease. First month's rent and security deposit due at move-in! $38.00 per adult application fee. Application link provided after viewing property. Holding deposit due upon approval of application.



For more information contact Judy Bradley

425-602-1175 judybradley@cbbain.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4441373)