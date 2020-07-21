All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7

20714 76th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

20714 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully Remodeled Edmonds Condo - Recently Remodeled in 2018 Top to Bottom! Townhome style floor plan is light and bright with modern designer touches throughout, including beautiful dark wood grain laminate floors on both levels. Kitchen features new cabinets, quartz slab countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet in master. Both bathrooms boast tile floors and updated vanities. Quaint private patio/courtyard off kitchen. Laundry room includes washer/dryer and lots of added storage. Available on or before August 24th!

Water/Sewer/Trash + 2 assigned parking spaces included in rent. Sorry no pets/No smoking.

12 month lease. First month's rent and security deposit due at move-in! $38.00 per adult application fee. Application link provided after viewing property. Holding deposit due upon approval of application.

For more information contact Judy Bradley
425-602-1175 judybradley@cbbain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4441373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 have any available units?
20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 have?
Some of 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 currently offering any rent specials?
20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 pet-friendly?
No, 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 offer parking?
Yes, 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 offers parking.
Does 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 have a pool?
No, 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 does not have a pool.
Does 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 have accessible units?
No, 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20714 - 76th Ave. W. #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEdmonds 2 Bedroom Apartments
Edmonds Apartments with BalconiesEdmonds Apartments with Parking
Edmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA
Des Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College