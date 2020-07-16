17022 NE 18th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield with 1 Bed on Main - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Ridgefield, WA This home rests in a beautiful rural setting in a new subdivision that is not on Google maps.Directions:Take Clark County Fairground exit off of I-205(North or Southbound). Go East on 179th Street. Turn right onto 15th Avenue. Left onto 173rd Street. Right on 17th Ave. Left on 171st Street. Home is on the corner of 171st and 18th Ave. If you love great room floor plans, you will love this home! It is open with natural light flooding the living spaces. The living room has a gas fireplace. It has a kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel applicances, pantry and eatery island as well as a dining area. The laundry room has hook ups ready for your washer and dryer.It has an office/den with large windows on first floor. Each of the bedrooms upstairs is spacious with plenty of closet space. The master suite has a walk in closet and its own bathroom with dual vanity, toilet closet,separate shower and soaking tub. The backyard has a patio of entertaining and barbecues plus a completely fenced backyard.NO pets. Apply online at our website www.bluekeypm.com.



For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing M-F 9 am-5 pm. $ 2295 Rent, $ 2295 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.

17022 NE 18th Ave Ridgefield, WA 98642 Available 6/17/20



No Pets Allowed



