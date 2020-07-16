All apartments in Clark County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

17022 NE 18th Avenue

17022 NE 18th Ave · (360) 524-4994
Location

17022 NE 18th Ave, Clark County, WA 98642

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17022 NE 18th Avenue · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield with 1 Bed on Main - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Ridgefield, WA This home rests in a beautiful rural setting in a new subdivision that is not on Google maps.Directions:Take Clark County Fairground exit off of I-205(North or Southbound). Go East on 179th Street. Turn right onto 15th Avenue. Left onto 173rd Street. Right on 17th Ave. Left on 171st Street. Home is on the corner of 171st and 18th Ave. If you love great room floor plans, you will love this home! It is open with natural light flooding the living spaces. The living room has a gas fireplace. It has a kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel applicances, pantry and eatery island as well as a dining area. The laundry room has hook ups ready for your washer and dryer.It has an office/den with large windows on first floor. Each of the bedrooms upstairs is spacious with plenty of closet space. The master suite has a walk in closet and its own bathroom with dual vanity, toilet closet,separate shower and soaking tub. The backyard has a patio of entertaining and barbecues plus a completely fenced backyard.NO pets. Apply online at our website www.bluekeypm.com.

For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing M-F 9 am-5 pm. $ 2295 Rent, $ 2295 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.
17022 NE 18th Ave Ridgefield, WA 98642 Available 6/17/20

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17022 NE 18th Avenue have any available units?
17022 NE 18th Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17022 NE 18th Avenue have?
Some of 17022 NE 18th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17022 NE 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17022 NE 18th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17022 NE 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17022 NE 18th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clark County.
Does 17022 NE 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17022 NE 18th Avenue offers parking.
Does 17022 NE 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17022 NE 18th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17022 NE 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 17022 NE 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17022 NE 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17022 NE 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17022 NE 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17022 NE 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17022 NE 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17022 NE 18th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
