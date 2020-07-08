834 SW 122nd ST

Amenities
AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST!
*Please do not disturb current occupant-viewings by confirmed appointment ONLY*
Come tour this beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Burien! Main level offers a gas fireplace, living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, office/den and a half bath. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths including a master suite with master bath and walk in closet as well as a laundry room with washer and dryer. Gas heat, large yard and elevated deck and covered front porch. Includes 3 car attached garage.
Terms: 1st, last and $2900 security deposit. 12+ month term. No pets. No smoking
Minimum Credit Score: 675
Co-Signers accepted: No
Renters Insurance Required: Yes
Verified income ratio: 3X the monthly rent
Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria
Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.
Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.