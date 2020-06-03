308 SW 117th Pl

Amenities
Unfurnished single family home located in Seattle, Washington. It features two bedrooms and one bathroom. A detached garage and driveway parking is included. Pets are allowed in the property with a $300 deposit per pet. To accomplish daily errands, travel via private vehicle is encourage but the property is also near bus stops if a car is unavailable.
Nearby parks:
Lakewood Park and Chelsea Park
Nearby Schools:
Health Sciences & Human Services - 0.36 miles, 6/10
Technology Engineering & Communications - 0.36 miles, 6/10
White Center Heights Elementary - 0.39 miles, 6/10
Arts & Academics Academy - 0.36 miles, 4/10
Bus lines:
128 - 0.1 miles
131 - 0.2 miles
(RLNE4599948)