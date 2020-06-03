308 SW 117th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unfurnished single family home located in Seattle, Washington. It features two bedrooms and one bathroom. A detached garage and driveway parking is included. Pets are allowed in the property with a $300 deposit per pet. To accomplish daily errands, travel via private vehicle is encourage but the property is also near bus stops if a car is unavailable.



Nearby parks:

Lakewood Park and Chelsea Park



Nearby Schools:

Health Sciences & Human Services - 0.36 miles, 6/10

Technology Engineering & Communications - 0.36 miles, 6/10

White Center Heights Elementary - 0.39 miles, 6/10

Arts & Academics Academy - 0.36 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

128 - 0.1 miles

131 - 0.2 miles



