Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 SW 117th Pl

308 Southwest 117th Place · No Longer Available
Location

308 Southwest 117th Place, Burien, WA 98146

Amenities

Unfurnished single family home located in Seattle, Washington. It features two bedrooms and one bathroom. A detached garage and driveway parking is included. Pets are allowed in the property with a $300 deposit per pet. To accomplish daily errands, travel via private vehicle is encourage but the property is also near bus stops if a car is unavailable.

Nearby parks:
Lakewood Park and Chelsea Park

Nearby Schools:
Health Sciences & Human Services - 0.36 miles, 6/10
Technology Engineering & Communications - 0.36 miles, 6/10
White Center Heights Elementary - 0.39 miles, 6/10
Arts & Academics Academy - 0.36 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
128 - 0.1 miles
131 - 0.2 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

