2305 Seringa Ave. Available 09/23/19 Newer 4 Bedroom in Great East Bremerton Location - Beautiful newer 4 bed 2.5 bath home conveniently located in a newer neighborhood behind the Bremerton YMCA. On the main floor are the kitchen, dining room, living room, den, and a half bath. The kitchen offers ample cabinet and pantry space, newer stainless steel appliances including glass top range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. All bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs; the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs close to the bedrooms. Gas log fireplace makes things cozy on chilly NW evenings. The sliding door from the dining room opens to the backyard patio. Medium-sized dog's maybe possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. No cats.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Follow this link to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://renter.rently.com/properties/980669/appointment?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3742056)