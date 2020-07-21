All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

2305 Seringa Ave.

2305 Seringa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Seringa Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310
East Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
2305 Seringa Ave. Available 09/23/19 Newer 4 Bedroom in Great East Bremerton Location - Beautiful newer 4 bed 2.5 bath home conveniently located in a newer neighborhood behind the Bremerton YMCA. On the main floor are the kitchen, dining room, living room, den, and a half bath. The kitchen offers ample cabinet and pantry space, newer stainless steel appliances including glass top range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. All bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs; the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs close to the bedrooms. Gas log fireplace makes things cozy on chilly NW evenings. The sliding door from the dining room opens to the backyard patio. Medium-sized dog's maybe possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. No cats.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Follow this link to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://renter.rently.com/properties/980669/appointment?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3742056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Seringa Ave. have any available units?
2305 Seringa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2305 Seringa Ave. have?
Some of 2305 Seringa Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Seringa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Seringa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Seringa Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Seringa Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Seringa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Seringa Ave. offers parking.
Does 2305 Seringa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Seringa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Seringa Ave. have a pool?
No, 2305 Seringa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Seringa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2305 Seringa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Seringa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Seringa Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Seringa Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Seringa Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
