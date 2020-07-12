/
87 Apartments for rent in Manette, Bremerton, WA
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
1936 Perry Ave
1936 Perry Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1188 sqft
BEAUTIFUL...3 bedroom 2 bath home in Manette. Large Master bedroom with a full bathroom, and a walk in closet. Open living room, dining area and galley style kitchen open to sliding glass door access to the back yard/patio.
Results within 1 mile of Manette
823 Dr Ml King Way
823 Dr Ml King Way, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
Amazing apt located in downtown Bremerton. Private two bedroom one bath apt above a garage. Comes with reserved outdoor parking. 12 Month Lease. No pets.
451 Perry Avenue North
451 Perry Avenue North, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
If you want views to die for, proximity to everything Port Orchard has to offer, come see this home! This home features 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths with new carpet, updated kitchen with separate bar area.
320 Washington Ave #104
320 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1190 sqft
320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping,
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.
1021 4th Street
1021 4th Street, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
1021 4th Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Duplex Blocks from PSNS and Seattle Ferry - 2 bedroom + bonus room upstairs and 1 full bath August 1st!!! Classic Bremerton home.
646 Washington Ave - 1
646 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
853 sqft
Commuters Dream! Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic water view penthouse suite adjacent to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife.
2131 Wyoming Street
2131 Northeast Wyoming Street, Enetai, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Manette/Illahee area of Bremerton - Available 5/1/20 Private 1 bedroom 1 bath one level duplex on the edge of Manette and Illahee on a dead end street.
Results within 5 miles of Manette
Verified
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Verified
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Verified
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
915 Nebraska Street
915 Nebraska Street Southeast, Manchester, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
915 Nebraska Street Available 08/15/20 915 Nebraska Street - 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler home in Manchester, 915 Nebraska Street SE, Port Orchard WA 98366. Rent $1500.00 Deposit $1450.00.
3229 Hinkley Rd. SE
3229 Hinkley Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1380 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farm house nestled on large property - This old world farm home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1,380 sq. ft. The kitchen includes stainless refrigerator, oven and microwave.
2406 Madrona Dr. SE
2406 Madrona Drive Southeast, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
- (RLNE5914265)
713 Courage Ct SE
713 Courage Court Southeast, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
Two-Story Home in Courage Heights - Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home close to shopping, entertainment, and ferry system. Open floor concept on the main level including the dining area and kitchen.
6321 Rest Place NE
6321 Rest Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
Studio
$450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE Storage Space in Bremerton - Don't miss your chance to lock in this HUGE storage space in Bremerton! Two garage doors for easy access.
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.
3924 Redemption Ave SE
3924 Redemption Avenue Southeast, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
three bedroom duplex - three bedroom duplex No Pets Allowed (RLNE3192286)
1812 S Marine Dr
1812 Marine Drive, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
716 sqft
Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your kayak/small boat.
2495 Northeast John Carlson Road
2495 Northeast John Carlson Road, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Lovely home close to shopping, bus lines, and Esquire Hills Elementary School. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with spacious porches on front and back, situated on a large corner lot with plenty of parking. Cute, clean and close in.
