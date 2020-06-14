Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Bremerton, WA with gym

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.

1 of 16

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Downtown Bremerton
1 Unit Available
400 Washington Ave #211
400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton.
Results within 5 miles of Bremerton
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
941 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
21 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,212
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Results within 10 miles of Bremerton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1301 sqft
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Winslow
1 Unit Available
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1209 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
645 Madison Avenue
645 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Downtown Winslow....walk to town and the Seattle ferry - This adorable home sits just back off of the hustle and bustle of Madison Avenue enough to make you forget you are right in the center of town.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
1257 Patmos Lane NW
1257 Patmos Ln NW, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1608 sqft
Winslow ....
City Guide for Bremerton, WA

If you were to ask one of the 39,000 Bremerton, Washington residents what they’re most proud of in their little city, you might hear “Puget Sound Naval Shipyard” come up quite a bit. But that’s not the only thing these citizens have to be proud of. From the great views to nice waterfront properties, this little Seattle suburb has great character behind it.

Speaking of Seattle’s proximity to Bremerton, we should mention the ferry that connects the two. The ferry carries both walk-on passengers and cars through the Puget Sound waterways, past Bainbridge Island to Seattle in about 55 minutes. During rush hour, you’ll need to get to the ferry terminal about an hour before your boat leaves. It’s not the fastest way to travel, but it is incredibly helpful to those looking to keep city work away from home life.

But we’re not here to help you with your commute now are we? Heck no. We’re here to help you find a sweet apartment in Bremerton, Washington, so let’s get to it!

What’s your pleasure when it comes to the type of neighborhood? Since Bremerton is just about surrounded by water, perhaps you’re seeking a view of the wet stuff? If so, check out the Sinclair View Apartments for rent, located just a short walk to the waterside shops and eateries. You can snag a one-bedroom place here for $895 a month, but vacancies don’t last too long so act fast.

While it isn’t located on the waterfront, the Panorama Apartment offers water views for $805 to $1,210 a month and tiny security deposits.

The official median rent in Bremerton is $740 a month and you’ll find the lower cost apartments in West Bremerton. In fact, you can rent a cute, cat-friendly duplex here for $685, or a studio apartment one block from Olympic College for $550. East Bremerton offers a range of apartment styles and prices. Plan on spending from $700 to over $1,000 to live in this part of town.

Pet-friendly apartments are scattered across Bremerton. Studios on 14th Avenue South allow pets, only charge $575 a month and they offer a move-in special. If you and the pooch need a larger place, take a look at the one and two bedroom apartment rentals in that area that rent for between $725 and $1,025.

While there’s not as much nightlife in Bremerton as there is in Seattle, the downtown underwent a major revitalization in the early 2000s. Now you can find lots of cool shops and some interesting places to eat, so feel free to indulge. If you want to head to Seattle to partake in nightlife big-city style, there’s a handy tunnel that runs underneath downtown Bremerton that will take you from Burwell Street to the ferry terminal.

One thing we like about Bremerton is that they – unlike Google – know that a blackberry is a fruit and not a smart phone. The whole town salutes the blackberry every year during the Blackberry Festival, so make sure you know the difference, too or things might get awkward. When you move to Bremerton, plan on spending every Labor Day weekend in homeport where you can pig out on blackberry ice cream, pie, candy and wine.

Ah, the good life. Right here in Bremerton, Washington. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bremerton, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bremerton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

