19 Apartments for rent in Bremerton, WA with gym

If you were to ask one of the 39,000 Bremerton, Washington residents what they’re most proud of in their little city, you might hear “Puget Sound Naval Shipyard” come up quite a bit. But that’s not the only thing these citizens have to be proud of. From the great views to nice waterfront properties, this little Seattle suburb has great character behind it.

Speaking of Seattle’s proximity to Bremerton, we should mention the ferry that connects the two. The ferry carries both walk-on passengers and cars through the Puget Sound waterways, past Bainbridge Island to Seattle in about 55 minutes. During rush hour, you’ll need to get to the ferry terminal about an hour before your boat leaves. It’s not the fastest way to travel, but it is incredibly helpful to those looking to keep city work away from home life.

But we’re not here to help you with your commute now are we? Heck no. We’re here to help you find a sweet apartment in Bremerton, Washington, so let’s get to it!

What’s your pleasure when it comes to the type of neighborhood? Since Bremerton is just about surrounded by water, perhaps you’re seeking a view of the wet stuff? If so, check out the Sinclair View Apartments for rent, located just a short walk to the waterside shops and eateries. You can snag a one-bedroom place here for $895 a month, but vacancies don’t last too long so act fast.

While it isn’t located on the waterfront, the Panorama Apartment offers water views for $805 to $1,210 a month and tiny security deposits.

The official median rent in Bremerton is $740 a month and you’ll find the lower cost apartments in West Bremerton. In fact, you can rent a cute, cat-friendly duplex here for $685, or a studio apartment one block from Olympic College for $550. East Bremerton offers a range of apartment styles and prices. Plan on spending from $700 to over $1,000 to live in this part of town.

Pet-friendly apartments are scattered across Bremerton. Studios on 14th Avenue South allow pets, only charge $575 a month and they offer a move-in special. If you and the pooch need a larger place, take a look at the one and two bedroom apartment rentals in that area that rent for between $725 and $1,025.

While there’s not as much nightlife in Bremerton as there is in Seattle, the downtown underwent a major revitalization in the early 2000s. Now you can find lots of cool shops and some interesting places to eat, so feel free to indulge. If you want to head to Seattle to partake in nightlife big-city style, there’s a handy tunnel that runs underneath downtown Bremerton that will take you from Burwell Street to the ferry terminal.

One thing we like about Bremerton is that they – unlike Google – know that a blackberry is a fruit and not a smart phone. The whole town salutes the blackberry every year during the Blackberry Festival, so make sure you know the difference, too or things might get awkward. When you move to Bremerton, plan on spending every Labor Day weekend in homeport where you can pig out on blackberry ice cream, pie, candy and wine.

Ah, the good life. Right here in Bremerton, Washington. Happy hunting!