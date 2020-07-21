2155 SW Nautical Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

SKSD - 4 Bedroom like new Home - Available now - This 4 bedroom home is available now and move in ready. This Freestone at Bayside home is minutes from the freeway and located in the South Kitsap School District. Built in 2015, everything is still in new condition and boasts an office/den on the main floor, SS appliances, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, each bedroom has a walk-in closet and more. The laundry room with hook-ups is on the upper floor, ready for your own provided W/D.

Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. The back yard is only partially fenced. Tenant must carry liability insurance and is responsible for all utilities and grounds care. No Smoking/Vaping. All prospective applicants must use property management screening company. Must view prior to applying. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com



Dawn Clay

360-271-1895

DawnClay@Windermere.com



(RLNE4953737)