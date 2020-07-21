All apartments in Bremerton
2155 SW Nautical Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

2155 SW Nautical Street

2155 SW Nautical St · No Longer Available
Location

2155 SW Nautical St, Bremerton, WA 98367

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
SKSD - 4 Bedroom like new Home - Available now - This 4 bedroom home is available now and move in ready. This Freestone at Bayside home is minutes from the freeway and located in the South Kitsap School District. Built in 2015, everything is still in new condition and boasts an office/den on the main floor, SS appliances, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, each bedroom has a walk-in closet and more. The laundry room with hook-ups is on the upper floor, ready for your own provided W/D.
Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. The back yard is only partially fenced. Tenant must carry liability insurance and is responsible for all utilities and grounds care. No Smoking/Vaping. All prospective applicants must use property management screening company. Must view prior to applying. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com

Dawn Clay
360-271-1895
DawnClay@Windermere.com

(RLNE4953737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 SW Nautical Street have any available units?
2155 SW Nautical Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2155 SW Nautical Street have?
Some of 2155 SW Nautical Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 SW Nautical Street currently offering any rent specials?
2155 SW Nautical Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 SW Nautical Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 SW Nautical Street is pet friendly.
Does 2155 SW Nautical Street offer parking?
No, 2155 SW Nautical Street does not offer parking.
Does 2155 SW Nautical Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 SW Nautical Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 SW Nautical Street have a pool?
No, 2155 SW Nautical Street does not have a pool.
Does 2155 SW Nautical Street have accessible units?
No, 2155 SW Nautical Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 SW Nautical Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 SW Nautical Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 SW Nautical Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 SW Nautical Street does not have units with air conditioning.
