1409 Wheaton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Manette Waterview 3bd 2.75 bath with 2 BONUS ROOMS - Enjoy water, mountain and city views from your rooftop deck overlooking the Manette Bridge and Port Washington Narrows. Impeccably renovated and maintained 3 bd 2.75 bath home w/ TWO bonus rooms. Spacious master w/ HUGE windows with breathtaking views of our great Pacific NW waterways. This property provides all the modern conveniences w/ the charm of yesteryear. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, low maint. yard w/ turf play area and firepit to enjoy those great summer evenings. Plus, walk to all your favorite shops, restaurants, the ferry or PSNS.



(RLNE5762907)