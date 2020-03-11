All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1409 Wheaton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1409 Wheaton Way
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1409 Wheaton Way

1409 Wheaton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1409 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Manette Waterview 3bd 2.75 bath with 2 BONUS ROOMS - Enjoy water, mountain and city views from your rooftop deck overlooking the Manette Bridge and Port Washington Narrows. Impeccably renovated and maintained 3 bd 2.75 bath home w/ TWO bonus rooms. Spacious master w/ HUGE windows with breathtaking views of our great Pacific NW waterways. This property provides all the modern conveniences w/ the charm of yesteryear. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, low maint. yard w/ turf play area and firepit to enjoy those great summer evenings. Plus, walk to all your favorite shops, restaurants, the ferry or PSNS.

(RLNE5762907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Wheaton Way have any available units?
1409 Wheaton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1409 Wheaton Way have?
Some of 1409 Wheaton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Wheaton Way currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Wheaton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Wheaton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Wheaton Way is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Wheaton Way offer parking?
No, 1409 Wheaton Way does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Wheaton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Wheaton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Wheaton Way have a pool?
No, 1409 Wheaton Way does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Wheaton Way have accessible units?
No, 1409 Wheaton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Wheaton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Wheaton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Wheaton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Wheaton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College