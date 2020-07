Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedroom/1 bath newly renovated Bremerton home near Evergreen Park. Only a short commute to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard/ferry. Detached garage. Fruit trees. Partially fenced yard. Room for parking in the back. New wood blinds, flooring, washer/dryer, paint throughout house. Very Lovely home. No Pets. No smoking in home. This home won't last long. Please contact Kimberlie today.