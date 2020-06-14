Apartment List
/
WA
/
mill creek
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA with garage

Mill Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14009 34th Dr SE #B
14009 34th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1537 sqft
Spacious Mill Creek Townhome in EXCELLENT location - Walk to the Grocery Store! - Northpointe HOA, Spacious Townhome, built in 2014 is located in the desirable area of Mill Creek, walk to parks, schools, grocery stores and more! Convenient living! *
Results within 1 mile of Mill Creek
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3400 sqft
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4418 135th Pl. SE #4
4418 135th Pl SE, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
4418 135th Pl. SE #4 Available 07/01/20 Mill Creek - Townhome - Available on July 1st - Stunning Townhouse in peaceful, beautiful courtyard setting! Open kitchen with island, SS appliances w/all the upgrades offered incl.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 164th St SW #F2
15 164th Street Southwest, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1749 sqft
15 164th St SW #F2 - (FOR RENT) Luxury TOWNHOME! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nice floor plan, gas, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, 5 piece master with huge walk-in closet!.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
12509 46th Drive SE
12509 46th Drive Southeast, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1112 sqft
Cozy Rambler W/ 3bd/2bth & Fully Fenced Bkyd! - This 1,112 sq ft home in Everett offers an open living room with wood burning fireplace/stove and ceiling fan, Kitchen with dining area and 3 bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
12408 12th Ave SE
12408 12th Avenue Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2500 sqft
July 1st Move In! Beautiful home with spacious back yard-minutes to major routes. This Silver Lake North rental boasts luxurious owner upgrades, which makes this home one of a kind, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & huge upper bonus room.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
10524 - 14th Drive S.E.
10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2313 sqft
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Creek
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
36 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Cascade View
10 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,450
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
891 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Holly
17 Units Available
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,097
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
906 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
Everett Mall South
16 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
City Guide for Mill Creek, WA

Mill Creek refers to itself as, "a community committed to quality living." Only a short drive out of Seattle, you can always escape to the bay for a little madness if the quiet quality drives you crazy.

Mill Creek was originally built as a subdivision centered around a golf course. The area still retains its upper crust suburban feeling today as a small town just northeast of Seattle. Mill Creek is technically a suburb, though people do choose to go live there because it is quiet, safe and a bit more affordable than the city of Seattle proper. Mill Creek is relatively sleepy, but the middle of town -- Mill Creek Town Center -- is a hotbed of entertainment and commerce.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mill Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mill Creek, WA

Mill Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Mill Creek 1 BedroomsMill Creek 2 BedroomsMill Creek 2 BedroomsMill Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMill Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMill Creek 3 BedroomsMill Creek 3 BedroomsMill Creek Accessible ApartmentsMill Creek Apartments with Balcony
Mill Creek Apartments with BalconyMill Creek Apartments with GarageMill Creek Apartments with GarageMill Creek Apartments with GymMill Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMill Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMill Creek Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMill Creek Apartments with ParkingMill Creek Apartments with Parking
Mill Creek Apartments with PoolMill Creek Apartments with PoolMill Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerMill Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerMill Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsMill Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsMill Creek Pet Friendly PlacesMill Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College