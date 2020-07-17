9518 Ne 201st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated playground yoga fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground bbq/grill yoga

Gorgeous, architect remodeled, 1917 Dutch Colonial in the heart of the quaint, neighborhood of Madrona. 2 blocks to our lovely main St. of artisan restaurants and shops, including fresh fish market, 2 yoga studios, hair salons, and library. 1 block to playground and park, with doggy play area. 10 mins walk down picturesque pathways and homes, to Lake WA beaches, trails and Marina with more shops and restaurants. 3 mins drive to Cap Hills thriving music and art scene. Less than 5 Mins drive to downtown.



4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, Chefs Kitchen, gracious living and dining room, enclosed back garden, deck, grill, fruit trees. Off street parking.



For the kids, we are three blocks from the library, 1 blocks to the park and coffee and cupcake shop across the street. We have what you need for child and infant care. kids dishes and utensils, booster seats, noise machine, lots of well made, tasteful wooden, toys, books, easel, 3 pack-n-plays, Uppababy G-Lux Stroller, and even an indoor swing chair! Deck, grill, fruit trees, and a quiet, backyard.



The space:



Casa Madrona is a gorgeous, architect remodeled, 1917 Dutch Colonial in the heart of Madrona. This beautiful, gracious home has been completely restored from the studs up, adding period touches such as window benches and floor to ceiling bookshelves. The house is perfect for family gatherings, large or small, groups of friends, or colleagues.



Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and two full baths with Olympic mountain and city skyline views. The main floor features a formal entry leading to a sun-lit living room with cozy gas fireplace, and lots of books, couches and window seat for cozy relaxing. French doors lead to a spacious, sunny dining room and a huge, open, fully stocked Chefs kitchen with enormous island and even a little cookbook nook. The dining room leads to a large cedar deck and a fully fenced back yard with scrumptious apples in the Autumn, and raspberries and herbs in the summer.



The basement has a top of the line,