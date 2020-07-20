All apartments in Bothell
505 224th St SW
505 224th St SW

505 224th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

505 224th Street Southwest, Bothell, WA 98021
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
pool table
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You Will Be Proud to Call This Place Home - Application Pending:

Walk into this inviting open floor plan with soaring ceilings & lots of natural light. Enojy the well appointed master suite upstairs with a full 5 piece bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms & a full bath to share. The lower level rec room is perfect for a get together playing billiards and board games, or a relaxing movie night. Entertain year-round under your massive covered outdoor living space providing lots of privacy. Highly accredited Northshore SD! The only thing left for you to do is unpack!

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2054

(RLNE4891442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 224th St SW have any available units?
505 224th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
Is 505 224th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
505 224th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 224th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 224th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 505 224th St SW offer parking?
No, 505 224th St SW does not offer parking.
Does 505 224th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 224th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 224th St SW have a pool?
No, 505 224th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 505 224th St SW have accessible units?
No, 505 224th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 505 224th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 224th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 224th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 224th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
