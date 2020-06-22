All apartments in Bothell
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3915 243rd Pl SE K-101

3915 243rd Place Southeast · (509) 774-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3915 243rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome Home to this Stunning condo in Excellent and Quiet Cambria Hills- near I-405 & Bothell UW! Rare 9ft ceilings create a great feeling of spaciousness, as do a generous covered entry area & large private back patio. No need to carry your groceries up multiple flights of stairs with this superior ground-floor home. Cozy fireplace, Newer carpet, Full Sized In Unit Laundry, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 parking spaces, plus a large Community Pool, Exercise Room, & an Upscale Cabana area. This property has been exceptionally Well Maintained and is Priced to Go Fast! Incredible Amenities, Great Location. Other features of this home include a Garden Area on the Private back patio as well as Dimmer Switches which help you relax and set the tone for the evening. Self Access showings are Now Available for Contact Free Viewings. Convenient as Safe- Schedule a Showing Today! Parking Spaces are 242 & 247

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,685 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Gas) Water, Sewer, Garbage Included with Rent Price
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,895 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,895 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Covered parking, Covered Patio, Community Pool/Hot tub, Pantry in Kitchen, Water/Sewer/Garbage Included, Pets Allowed, Additional Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

