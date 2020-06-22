3915 243rd Pl SE K-101

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool hot tub

Welcome Home to this Stunning condo in Excellent and Quiet Cambria Hills- near I-405 & Bothell UW! Rare 9ft ceilings create a great feeling of spaciousness, as do a generous covered entry area & large private back patio. No need to carry your groceries up multiple flights of stairs with this superior ground-floor home. Cozy fireplace, Newer carpet, Full Sized In Unit Laundry, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 parking spaces, plus a large Community Pool, Exercise Room, & an Upscale Cabana area. This property has been exceptionally Well Maintained and is Priced to Go Fast! Incredible Amenities, Great Location. Other features of this home include a Garden Area on the Private back patio as well as Dimmer Switches which help you relax and set the tone for the evening. Self Access showings are Now Available for Contact Free Viewings. Convenient as Safe- Schedule a Showing Today! Parking Spaces are 242 & 247



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,685 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Gas) Water, Sewer, Garbage Included with Rent Price

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,895 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,895 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Covered parking, Covered Patio, Community Pool/Hot tub, Pantry in Kitchen, Water/Sewer/Garbage Included, Pets Allowed, Additional Storage