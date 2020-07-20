3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

1 bed/1 bath condo in fantastic Cambria Hills! Great Bothell location has easy access to Woodinville, Bothell, Bellevue or Lynnwood. Move in ready with open concept living/kitchen. Wood floors in kitchen and tile in bathroom. Cozy living room has wood burning fireplace to keep you warm. Sliding door to large private patio with storage. Level entry to unit (no stairs!). Bedroom has large walk in closet and attached bathroom. Large laundry room has washer and dryer. Community offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and spa. 2 reserved parking spaces. $1450 Deposit, $200 non-refundable fee. No Pets/Smoking. To schedule a showing call 360.746.6669 or visit our site at nwpremierproperties.managebuilding.com