All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:44 PM

3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201

3914 243rd Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3914 243rd Pl SE, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
1 bed/1 bath condo in fantastic Cambria Hills! Great Bothell location has easy access to Woodinville, Bothell, Bellevue or Lynnwood. Move in ready with open concept living/kitchen. Wood floors in kitchen and tile in bathroom. Cozy living room has wood burning fireplace to keep you warm. Sliding door to large private patio with storage. Level entry to unit (no stairs!). Bedroom has large walk in closet and attached bathroom. Large laundry room has washer and dryer. Community offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and spa. 2 reserved parking spaces. $1450 Deposit, $200 non-refundable fee. No Pets/Smoking. To schedule a showing call 360.746.6669 or visit our site at nwpremierproperties.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 have any available units?
3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 have?
Some of 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 currently offering any rent specials?
3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 pet-friendly?
No, 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 offer parking?
Yes, 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 offers parking.
Does 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 have a pool?
Yes, 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 has a pool.
Does 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 have accessible units?
No, 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3914 243rd Place SE #L201 - L201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus