Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

24005 39 Ave SE

24005 39th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

24005 39th Ave SE, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/22/19 Spacious Home near NorthCreek Business park - Property Id: 113733

Renovated kitchen with quartz slabs and stainless steel appliances. Large LG washer and dryer unit with steam clean. Very Bright home with lots of windows. Workshop/Shed for additional storage. Extra large office room with new carpet in basement with a separate entry. Two decks and matured Apple trees. close to half acer lot lots of space for kids to play. Available from April 2019 . Do not visit the property without appointment. Close to YMCA, North creek business park, 405 exit 24.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113733
Property Id 113733

(RLNE4832924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24005 39 Ave SE have any available units?
24005 39 Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 24005 39 Ave SE have?
Some of 24005 39 Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24005 39 Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
24005 39 Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24005 39 Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24005 39 Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 24005 39 Ave SE offer parking?
No, 24005 39 Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 24005 39 Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24005 39 Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24005 39 Ave SE have a pool?
No, 24005 39 Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 24005 39 Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 24005 39 Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24005 39 Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24005 39 Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24005 39 Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24005 39 Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
