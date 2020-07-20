24005 39 Ave SE

Amenities
Available 04/22/19 Spacious Home near NorthCreek Business park - Property Id: 113733
Renovated kitchen with quartz slabs and stainless steel appliances. Large LG washer and dryer unit with steam clean. Very Bright home with lots of windows. Workshop/Shed for additional storage. Extra large office room with new carpet in basement with a separate entry. Two decks and matured Apple trees. close to half acer lot lots of space for kids to play. Available from April 2019 . Do not visit the property without appointment. Close to YMCA, North creek business park, 405 exit 24.
