24005 39 Ave SE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/22/19 Spacious Home near NorthCreek Business park



Renovated kitchen with quartz slabs and stainless steel appliances. Large LG washer and dryer unit with steam clean. Very Bright home with lots of windows. Workshop/Shed for additional storage. Extra large office room with new carpet in basement with a separate entry. Two decks and matured Apple trees. close to half acer lot lots of space for kids to play. Available from April 2019 . Do not visit the property without appointment. Close to YMCA, North creek business park, 405 exit 24.

