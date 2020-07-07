All apartments in Bothell
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 PM

20830 28th Ave SE

20830 28th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

20830 28th Avenue Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
sauna
Welcome home to this quiet, forested retreat with 1.2 acres of park-like grounds to enjoy! The room that is available to rent is the Master Suite complete with it's own Bath and Walk-in closet. The space also has a Private Deck with sliding glass door. The common areas are shared but very clean. This home is so open and spacious, with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Walls of windows and bright skylights complement the gorgeous architecture. Sit back with a book in the loft space, or refresh with some time in your built-in sauna. New hard flooring on the upper level and newer deck and roof. A few minutes to the freeway, but it feels like the countryside, with winding roads to your new home. This is a great opportunity to live in a high-end home without paying the high-end price. Showings only property-Schedule a showing today! Two car Garage available for an additional $100/month

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $2,000 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Month to Month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets- we follow all laws regarding pets
Tenant to pay a portion of all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenants maintain Common Areas.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,000 | Security/Damage Deposit $700 | $250 Document fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20830 28th Ave SE have any available units?
20830 28th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 20830 28th Ave SE have?
Some of 20830 28th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20830 28th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
20830 28th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20830 28th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20830 28th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 20830 28th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 20830 28th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 20830 28th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20830 28th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20830 28th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 20830 28th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 20830 28th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 20830 28th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 20830 28th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20830 28th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20830 28th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20830 28th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

