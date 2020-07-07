20830 28th Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets sauna

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage sauna

Welcome home to this quiet, forested retreat with 1.2 acres of park-like grounds to enjoy! The room that is available to rent is the Master Suite complete with it's own Bath and Walk-in closet. The space also has a Private Deck with sliding glass door. The common areas are shared but very clean. This home is so open and spacious, with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Walls of windows and bright skylights complement the gorgeous architecture. Sit back with a book in the loft space, or refresh with some time in your built-in sauna. New hard flooring on the upper level and newer deck and roof. A few minutes to the freeway, but it feels like the countryside, with winding roads to your new home. This is a great opportunity to live in a high-end home without paying the high-end price. Showings only property-Schedule a showing today! Two car Garage available for an additional $100/month



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $2,000 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Month to Month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets- we follow all laws regarding pets

Tenant to pay a portion of all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenants maintain Common Areas.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,000 | Security/Damage Deposit $700 | $250 Document fee applies