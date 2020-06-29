20347 86th Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Bothell West Hill. Brand new remodel. 3200 sq. ft. with Huge Bonus room + Den/guest/hobby room. Culdesac lot. Fenced yard. - This home just underwent a remodel including a full new kitchen and hardwood floors on the main level. This home sits on a cul-de-sac with very little street traffic. Just 1.5 miles north of Downtown Bothell. This home is nearly 3200 sq. ft, with a nice, open layout.

* Beautiful kitchen is brand new with center island, white cabinets and granite counters.

* Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.

* There is a formal living room and a separate dining room.

* Family room off the Kitchen features a gas fireplace

* Large eating space off of the Kitchen will fit a big kitchen table.

* The Bonus room is truly extra-large. Big enough for multiple uses at the same time.

* Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet.

* 3 other bedrooms are all good sized.

* Downstairs is a double sized den that is a great home office, hobby space and would work for a guest bedroom.

* Sitting on a cul-de-sac lot with very little street traffic.

* Long driveway for extra parking.

* Large fenced rear yard features a full sized kids play set and a big garden shed.

Dog under 20 lbs considered. No Cats. Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below to schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management



(RLNE4967223)