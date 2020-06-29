20347 86th Pl NE

Amenities
Bothell West Hill. Brand new remodel. 3200 sq. ft. with Huge Bonus room + Den/guest/hobby room. Culdesac lot. Fenced yard. - This home just underwent a remodel including a full new kitchen and hardwood floors on the main level. This home sits on a cul-de-sac with very little street traffic. Just 1.5 miles north of Downtown Bothell. This home is nearly 3200 sq. ft, with a nice, open layout.
* Beautiful kitchen is brand new with center island, white cabinets and granite counters.
* Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
* There is a formal living room and a separate dining room.
* Family room off the Kitchen features a gas fireplace
* Large eating space off of the Kitchen will fit a big kitchen table.
* The Bonus room is truly extra-large. Big enough for multiple uses at the same time.
* Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet.
* 3 other bedrooms are all good sized.
* Downstairs is a double sized den that is a great home office, hobby space and would work for a guest bedroom.
* Sitting on a cul-de-sac lot with very little street traffic.
* Long driveway for extra parking.
* Large fenced rear yard features a full sized kids play set and a big garden shed.
Dog under 20 lbs considered. No Cats. Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below to schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management
(RLNE4967223)