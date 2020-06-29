All apartments in Bothell
20347 86th Pl NE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

20347 86th Pl NE

20347 86th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

20347 86th Place Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Westhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bothell West Hill. Brand new remodel. 3200 sq. ft. with Huge Bonus room + Den/guest/hobby room. Culdesac lot. Fenced yard. - This home just underwent a remodel including a full new kitchen and hardwood floors on the main level. This home sits on a cul-de-sac with very little street traffic. Just 1.5 miles north of Downtown Bothell. This home is nearly 3200 sq. ft, with a nice, open layout.
* Beautiful kitchen is brand new with center island, white cabinets and granite counters.
* Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
* There is a formal living room and a separate dining room.
* Family room off the Kitchen features a gas fireplace
* Large eating space off of the Kitchen will fit a big kitchen table.
* The Bonus room is truly extra-large. Big enough for multiple uses at the same time.
* Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet.
* 3 other bedrooms are all good sized.
* Downstairs is a double sized den that is a great home office, hobby space and would work for a guest bedroom.
* Sitting on a cul-de-sac lot with very little street traffic.
* Long driveway for extra parking.
* Large fenced rear yard features a full sized kids play set and a big garden shed.
Dog under 20 lbs considered. No Cats. Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below to schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management

(RLNE4967223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20347 86th Pl NE have any available units?
20347 86th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 20347 86th Pl NE have?
Some of 20347 86th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20347 86th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
20347 86th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20347 86th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20347 86th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 20347 86th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 20347 86th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 20347 86th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20347 86th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20347 86th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 20347 86th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 20347 86th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 20347 86th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20347 86th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20347 86th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20347 86th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20347 86th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
