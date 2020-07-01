All apartments in Bothell
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

19719 128th Place NE

19719 128th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19719 128th Place Northeast, Bothell, WA 98072
Hollyhills-Pioneer Hills-Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
19719 128th Place NE Available 06/01/20 *Self Showing!* Main Floor Guest Bedroom. Loft/Bonus Room. *Self Access Showing** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

Woodmark Community just minutes to downtown Woodinville.
* Main floor bedroom with adjacent 3/4 bath.
* The kitchen features granite counters, gas cooking range, pantry, breakfast bar and over looks family and dining room.
* Formal Living room is separated and makes a great quiet, sitting room.
* The family room is open to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace.
* At the top of the stairs is the loft/bonus room. Large enough for a home theater, game room, playroom.
* The master bedroom is large and features a private bath with soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, large walk in closet.
* Upstairs laundry room with deep wash basin. Washer and Dryer included.
* Access to the fully fenced, back patio right off of the kitchen.
* 2 car garage with additional storage.
* Northshore School District. Woodinville High School close by.
* Nearby community park.
No cats, small dog under 20 lbs considered.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5670964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19719 128th Place NE have any available units?
19719 128th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 19719 128th Place NE have?
Some of 19719 128th Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19719 128th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
19719 128th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19719 128th Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19719 128th Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 19719 128th Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 19719 128th Place NE offers parking.
Does 19719 128th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19719 128th Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19719 128th Place NE have a pool?
No, 19719 128th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 19719 128th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 19719 128th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19719 128th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19719 128th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19719 128th Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19719 128th Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.

