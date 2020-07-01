Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

19719 128th Place NE Available 06/01/20 *Self Showing!* Main Floor Guest Bedroom. Loft/Bonus Room. *Self Access Showing** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



Woodmark Community just minutes to downtown Woodinville.

* Main floor bedroom with adjacent 3/4 bath.

* The kitchen features granite counters, gas cooking range, pantry, breakfast bar and over looks family and dining room.

* Formal Living room is separated and makes a great quiet, sitting room.

* The family room is open to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace.

* At the top of the stairs is the loft/bonus room. Large enough for a home theater, game room, playroom.

* The master bedroom is large and features a private bath with soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, large walk in closet.

* Upstairs laundry room with deep wash basin. Washer and Dryer included.

* Access to the fully fenced, back patio right off of the kitchen.

* 2 car garage with additional storage.

* Northshore School District. Woodinville High School close by.

* Nearby community park.

No cats, small dog under 20 lbs considered.



**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5670964)