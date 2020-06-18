All apartments in Bothell
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201

19410 Bothell Way Northeast · (206) 393-2435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19410 Bothell Way Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Country Village-Lake Pleasant-527 Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great Condo For Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF YOU CAN MOVE IN BEFORE 7/1/2020

Welcome to Stonebrook Condominium! Hurry and have an opportunity to live within walking distance of Main street Bothell, Burke-Gilman trail, McMenamins and more! This light and bright 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo has an updated kitchen with an eating bar. It also features a wood-burning fireplace and deck off the living area, a full-size dining area, 2 assigned parking spots.

Background/Credit Check Required. No Smoking.

Rent includes Garbage, Lawn Service, Water/Sewer

(RLNE5677474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 have any available units?
19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 have?
Some of 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 currently offering any rent specials?
19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 is pet friendly.
Does 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 offer parking?
Yes, 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 does offer parking.
Does 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 have a pool?
No, 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 does not have a pool.
Does 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 have accessible units?
No, 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201 does not have units with air conditioning.
