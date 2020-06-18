19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201

Amenities
Great Condo For Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF YOU CAN MOVE IN BEFORE 7/1/2020
Welcome to Stonebrook Condominium! Hurry and have an opportunity to live within walking distance of Main street Bothell, Burke-Gilman trail, McMenamins and more! This light and bright 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo has an updated kitchen with an eating bar. It also features a wood-burning fireplace and deck off the living area, a full-size dining area, 2 assigned parking spots.
Background/Credit Check Required. No Smoking.
Rent includes Garbage, Lawn Service, Water/Sewer
(RLNE5677474)