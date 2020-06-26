All apartments in Bothell
18 223rd St SW
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

18 223rd St SW

18 223rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

18 223rd Street Southwest, Bothell, WA 98021
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18 223rd St SW Available 08/01/19 Bothell Rambler! -
Must see updated rambler!!!! This cul-de-sac home has been remodeled throughout. The home features refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room. The kitchen and main bathroom have heated flooring. The kitchen has SS appliances, tile flooring and is open to the dining area and living room w/ wood burning FP. Pass through the dining area and into the family room. The home also has a fenced backyard and two car garage. Frank Love Elementary School is only minutes away! No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4930772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 223rd St SW have any available units?
18 223rd St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 18 223rd St SW have?
Some of 18 223rd St SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 223rd St SW currently offering any rent specials?
18 223rd St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 223rd St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 223rd St SW is pet friendly.
Does 18 223rd St SW offer parking?
Yes, 18 223rd St SW offers parking.
Does 18 223rd St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 223rd St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 223rd St SW have a pool?
No, 18 223rd St SW does not have a pool.
Does 18 223rd St SW have accessible units?
No, 18 223rd St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 18 223rd St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 223rd St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 223rd St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 223rd St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
