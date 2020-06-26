Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

18 223rd St SW Available 08/01/19 Bothell Rambler! -

Must see updated rambler!!!! This cul-de-sac home has been remodeled throughout. The home features refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room. The kitchen and main bathroom have heated flooring. The kitchen has SS appliances, tile flooring and is open to the dining area and living room w/ wood burning FP. Pass through the dining area and into the family room. The home also has a fenced backyard and two car garage. Frank Love Elementary School is only minutes away! No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



