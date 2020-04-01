All apartments in Bothell
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

16353-119th Lane NE

16353 119th Lane Northeast · (425) 220-8757
Location

16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16353-119th Lane NE · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1129 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
New remodeled 3 story home,Available now! New Wood Floor, Kitchen,paint. W/S are included. - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse. Reputable Northshore school district. This 3 stories Townhouse has 2 car parking garage attached plus plenty of storage space. The garage floor leads you to back yard. The 2nd floor has modern kitchen, dining area, living room with fireplace, sliding door leads you to balcony, and plus a half bathroom. The third floor has laundry room, Master bedroom with private BA. and 2nd bedroom next to a full size BA. Living SQFT 1129 not including garage space.

Easy access to 405, close to Bothell Washington university, city of Mill Creek, Alderwood Mall. Its move in ready.

Water and Sewer are included.

PET is CASE BY CASE.

Require one year lease agreement.
move in cost:
Application fee: $50 per adult.
First month rent: $2250.
Security Deposit: $2250.
Last month rent: $2250. (can be spread with good credit)
HOA may charge move in fee.

Please call Keri at 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.

(RLNE5818057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16353-119th Lane NE have any available units?
16353-119th Lane NE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16353-119th Lane NE have?
Some of 16353-119th Lane NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16353-119th Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
16353-119th Lane NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16353-119th Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16353-119th Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 16353-119th Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 16353-119th Lane NE does offer parking.
Does 16353-119th Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16353-119th Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16353-119th Lane NE have a pool?
No, 16353-119th Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 16353-119th Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 16353-119th Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16353-119th Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16353-119th Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16353-119th Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16353-119th Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
