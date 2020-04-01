16353-119th Lane NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground garage

New remodeled 3 story home,Available now! New Wood Floor, Kitchen,paint. W/S are included. - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse. Reputable Northshore school district. This 3 stories Townhouse has 2 car parking garage attached plus plenty of storage space. The garage floor leads you to back yard. The 2nd floor has modern kitchen, dining area, living room with fireplace, sliding door leads you to balcony, and plus a half bathroom. The third floor has laundry room, Master bedroom with private BA. and 2nd bedroom next to a full size BA. Living SQFT 1129 not including garage space.



Easy access to 405, close to Bothell Washington university, city of Mill Creek, Alderwood Mall. Its move in ready.



Water and Sewer are included.



PET is CASE BY CASE.



Require one year lease agreement.

move in cost:

Application fee: $50 per adult.

First month rent: $2250.

Security Deposit: $2250.

Last month rent: $2250. (can be spread with good credit)

HOA may charge move in fee.



Please call Keri at 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.



(RLNE5818057)