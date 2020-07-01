16321 118th CT NE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Bothell townhouse - Gorgeous modern townhouse located in Bothell-Woodinville area. This home is conveniently located close to Interstate 405, downtown Bothell and Woodinville.



Featuring hard wood floors throughout and large windows allowing for plenty of natural light, this modern open floor plan is both cozy and functional. The top two floors make up the living space. All 3 bedrooms are located on the top floor, including a large master with en suite bathroom. In the center of the bedrooms is the full size washer and dryer hidden behind folding doors.



The 2nd and main living floor has 2 patios attached to the dining room and the living room. In the living room there's a gas fireplace perfect for our cold seasons! Located in the middle of the living room and dining room is an open concept kitchen where you will find the beautiful black granite countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, and dishwasher.



The bottom floors offers a half bath and 2 car garage with lots of storage space and access to the open backyard.



No pets and no smoking.



Move in fees include:

First Month: $2400

Refundable security deposit: $2400



AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15TH!! An earlier lease start date can be negotiated.



Questions? Please text Brie at 425.770.9021 or e-mail brietalbott@northpacificproperties.com



