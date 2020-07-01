All apartments in Bothell
Last updated February 22 2020

16321 118th CT NE

16321 118th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16321 118th Court Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Bothell townhouse - Gorgeous modern townhouse located in Bothell-Woodinville area. This home is conveniently located close to Interstate 405, downtown Bothell and Woodinville.

Featuring hard wood floors throughout and large windows allowing for plenty of natural light, this modern open floor plan is both cozy and functional. The top two floors make up the living space. All 3 bedrooms are located on the top floor, including a large master with en suite bathroom. In the center of the bedrooms is the full size washer and dryer hidden behind folding doors.

The 2nd and main living floor has 2 patios attached to the dining room and the living room. In the living room there's a gas fireplace perfect for our cold seasons! Located in the middle of the living room and dining room is an open concept kitchen where you will find the beautiful black granite countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, and dishwasher.

The bottom floors offers a half bath and 2 car garage with lots of storage space and access to the open backyard.

Amenities/features:
2 Car garage parking spaces
Full size washer/dryer
Stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator
Gas oven/range
Two patios

No pets and no smoking.

Move in fees include:
First Month: $2400
Refundable security deposit: $2400

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15TH!! An earlier lease start date can be negotiated.

Questions? Please text Brie at 425.770.9021 or e-mail brietalbott@northpacificproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16321 118th CT NE have any available units?
16321 118th CT NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 16321 118th CT NE have?
Some of 16321 118th CT NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16321 118th CT NE currently offering any rent specials?
16321 118th CT NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16321 118th CT NE pet-friendly?
No, 16321 118th CT NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 16321 118th CT NE offer parking?
Yes, 16321 118th CT NE offers parking.
Does 16321 118th CT NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16321 118th CT NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16321 118th CT NE have a pool?
No, 16321 118th CT NE does not have a pool.
Does 16321 118th CT NE have accessible units?
No, 16321 118th CT NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16321 118th CT NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16321 118th CT NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16321 118th CT NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16321 118th CT NE does not have units with air conditioning.

