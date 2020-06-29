All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402

15730 116th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15730 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Extremely Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Bothell - Available now for immediate move in is this extremely spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the gorgeous community of Verdeaux. This condo will feel like home as soon as you step through the front door and experience its large open living room with dining area and fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen comes fully stocked with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry and tiles floors. The carpeting throughout is plush, custom interior paint with white trims, both bathrooms are upgraded with luxury and flare. This home also comes with a washer and dryer. The community is well kept and quiet. Its also surrounded by highly rated schools and just minutes from shopping centers, parks and convenient access to the 405 freeway. Rent $1895 Deposit $1895 small pet can be considered with $500 pet deposit and $25 pet rent. For more info or for Open House times please contact us at 425-599-5931 or email us direct at hello@sevynpm.co. You can also apply online at sevynandcompany.com, click on available listings, scroll down until you find 116th Ave and click apply now.

This home has been presented to you by Sevyn Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5159575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 have any available units?
15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 have?
Some of 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 currently offering any rent specials?
15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 is pet friendly.
Does 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 offer parking?
No, 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 does not offer parking.
Does 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 have a pool?
No, 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 does not have a pool.
Does 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 have accessible units?
No, 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus