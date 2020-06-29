15730 116th Ave NE Apt #402

Amenities

Extremely Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Bothell - Available now for immediate move in is this extremely spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the gorgeous community of Verdeaux. This condo will feel like home as soon as you step through the front door and experience its large open living room with dining area and fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen comes fully stocked with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry and tiles floors. The carpeting throughout is plush, custom interior paint with white trims, both bathrooms are upgraded with luxury and flare. This home also comes with a washer and dryer. The community is well kept and quiet. Its also surrounded by highly rated schools and just minutes from shopping centers, parks and convenient access to the 405 freeway. Rent $1895 Deposit $1895 small pet can be considered with $500 pet deposit and $25 pet rent. For more info or for Open House times please contact us at 425-599-5931 or email us direct at hello@sevynpm.co. You can also apply online at sevynandcompany.com, click on available listings, scroll down until you find 116th Ave and click apply now.



