All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 12608 NE 190th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
12608 NE 190th St
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

12608 NE 190th St

12608 Northeast 190th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12608 Northeast 190th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Hollyhills-Pioneer Hills-Morningside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Bothell! - Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, new flooring, open plan with spacious kitchen, dining area. Large living and rec room. Covered deck to enjoy the Olympic view. Carport, Great yard . A must see! This will go fast! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing. First months rent and deposit moves you in! One mature dog would be considered with a pet fee.

Improvements include:
- insulation of the roof
- added screens: both bedrooms, the master bathroom, and another living room window
- replaced sliding screen door, and slightly damaged screen above kitchen sink
- replaced old shed (not for renters though) and replaced wiring, so they can use the external outlet behind the house
- removed invasive ivy and put in terracing
- improved soil with organic compost, and planted mostly native and native-cultivar, low-maintenance perennial flowers and berry plants (we get hundreds of blueberries). Also rhubarb.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3113863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12608 NE 190th St have any available units?
12608 NE 190th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 12608 NE 190th St have?
Some of 12608 NE 190th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12608 NE 190th St currently offering any rent specials?
12608 NE 190th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12608 NE 190th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12608 NE 190th St is pet friendly.
Does 12608 NE 190th St offer parking?
Yes, 12608 NE 190th St offers parking.
Does 12608 NE 190th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12608 NE 190th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12608 NE 190th St have a pool?
No, 12608 NE 190th St does not have a pool.
Does 12608 NE 190th St have accessible units?
No, 12608 NE 190th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12608 NE 190th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12608 NE 190th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12608 NE 190th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12608 NE 190th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus