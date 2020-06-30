12608 NE 190th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Bothell! - Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, new flooring, open plan with spacious kitchen, dining area. Large living and rec room. Covered deck to enjoy the Olympic view. Carport, Great yard . A must see! This will go fast! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing. First months rent and deposit moves you in! One mature dog would be considered with a pet fee.



Improvements include:

- insulation of the roof

- added screens: both bedrooms, the master bathroom, and another living room window

- replaced sliding screen door, and slightly damaged screen above kitchen sink

- replaced old shed (not for renters though) and replaced wiring, so they can use the external outlet behind the house

- removed invasive ivy and put in terracing

- improved soil with organic compost, and planted mostly native and native-cultivar, low-maintenance perennial flowers and berry plants (we get hundreds of blueberries). Also rhubarb.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3113863)