Last updated May 25 2019 at 3:55 AM

12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102

12113 Northeast 172nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

12113 Northeast 172nd Place, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious and conveniently located 1 BR/1 BA condo in Bothell. This cozy condo features a large bedroom, granite countertops, brand new carpets, large storage spaces, a detached garage, and easy access to I5 and many amenities near the Woodinville winery neighborhoods. There is plenty of space to relax with a sizable living room, a breakfast bar, and small dining area. Enjoy a private patio which is open to a nice grassy area and take nice walks around the complex that provides tennis and basketball courts for your enjoyment. The location of this condo is ideal for the Eastside commuter and enjoy some quiet living near so many great amenities!

1 year lease minimum, $40.00 application fee, $250.00 HOA move in fee at start of lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 have any available units?
12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 have?
Some of 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 currently offering any rent specials?
12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 is pet friendly.
Does 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 offer parking?
Yes, 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 offers parking.
Does 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 have a pool?
No, 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 does not have a pool.
Does 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 have accessible units?
No, 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
