12113 NE 172ND PL J102, Apt J 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious and conveniently located 1 BR/1 BA condo in Bothell. This cozy condo features a large bedroom, granite countertops, brand new carpets, large storage spaces, a detached garage, and easy access to I5 and many amenities near the Woodinville winery neighborhoods. There is plenty of space to relax with a sizable living room, a breakfast bar, and small dining area. Enjoy a private patio which is open to a nice grassy area and take nice walks around the complex that provides tennis and basketball courts for your enjoyment. The location of this condo is ideal for the Eastside commuter and enjoy some quiet living near so many great amenities!



1 year lease minimum, $40.00 application fee, $250.00 HOA move in fee at start of lease