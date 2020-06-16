All apartments in Bothell
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

11942 NE 164th Ln

11942 Northeast 164th Lane · No Longer Available
Bothell
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11942 Northeast 164th Lane, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11942 NE 164th Ln Available 11/01/19 Bothell Townhome - This townhouse is located in the Cambridge community. Enter this home through the tandem garage or front door that leads up to the main level. The main level features: kitchen, dining area, living room with gas FP and slider leading out to the balcony and bath. The upper level features: master bedroom with master bath, second bedroom, full bath and W/D. This home is has a great convenient location near the Brickyard Park and Ride, I-405, 520 and shopping. This unit is located with the Northshore school district. 8-month lease. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,150 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4084412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11942 NE 164th Ln have any available units?
11942 NE 164th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
Is 11942 NE 164th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11942 NE 164th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11942 NE 164th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11942 NE 164th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11942 NE 164th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11942 NE 164th Ln offers parking.
Does 11942 NE 164th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11942 NE 164th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11942 NE 164th Ln have a pool?
No, 11942 NE 164th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11942 NE 164th Ln have accessible units?
No, 11942 NE 164th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11942 NE 164th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11942 NE 164th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11942 NE 164th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11942 NE 164th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
