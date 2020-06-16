Amenities

11942 NE 164th Ln Available 11/01/19 Bothell Townhome - This townhouse is located in the Cambridge community. Enter this home through the tandem garage or front door that leads up to the main level. The main level features: kitchen, dining area, living room with gas FP and slider leading out to the balcony and bath. The upper level features: master bedroom with master bath, second bedroom, full bath and W/D. This home is has a great convenient location near the Brickyard Park and Ride, I-405, 520 and shopping. This unit is located with the Northshore school district. 8-month lease. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,150 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



