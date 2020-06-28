All apartments in Bothell
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

11940 northeast 162nd place

11940 Northeast 162nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

11940 Northeast 162nd Place, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Book a showing now! and Avail the $300.00 Move In Discount for a Complete Application Submitted before 31st of August!!

Come and see for yourself this nice 2,022-square-foot, single-family home on the friendly and peaceful Brickyard Road-Queensgate neighborhood in Bothell, Washington now!

This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms; 2.5 bathrooms; and a 2-car attached garage.

The cozy and spacious interior features polished hardwood and tile floor; and a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room. Its nifty kitchen is equipped with fine dark-toned cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a glossy granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are just divine and comfy spaces for a stress-free sleep. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, dual-sink vanity, bathtub, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.

The home has electric, forced-air heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are provided.

The exterior feature includes a fenced yard and a patio--- perfect spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. There are cabinets in the kitchen and underneath the stairs that can be used by the tenant as a storage area.

No pets allowed.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, cable, internet, and landscaping. The HOA fees will be the landlords responsibility.

This property is conveniently located near the Fitness Center, Business Center, Sports Court; Public Transportation; and Parks.

Nearby parks: E Norway Hill Park, Woodin Creek Park, and Wilmot Gateway Park.

Nearby Schools:
Woodmoor Elementary School - 0.36 miles, 5/10
Northshore Jr High School - 0.18 miles, 6/10
Inglemoor High School - 1.94 miles, 8/10
Helen Keller Elementary School - 1.57 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
255 - 0.1 mile
257 - 0.1 mile
238 - 0.1 mile
236 - 0.1 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11940 northeast 162nd place have any available units?
11940 northeast 162nd place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 11940 northeast 162nd place have?
Some of 11940 northeast 162nd place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11940 northeast 162nd place currently offering any rent specials?
11940 northeast 162nd place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11940 northeast 162nd place pet-friendly?
No, 11940 northeast 162nd place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 11940 northeast 162nd place offer parking?
Yes, 11940 northeast 162nd place offers parking.
Does 11940 northeast 162nd place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11940 northeast 162nd place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11940 northeast 162nd place have a pool?
No, 11940 northeast 162nd place does not have a pool.
Does 11940 northeast 162nd place have accessible units?
No, 11940 northeast 162nd place does not have accessible units.
Does 11940 northeast 162nd place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11940 northeast 162nd place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11940 northeast 162nd place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11940 northeast 162nd place has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

