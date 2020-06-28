11940 northeast 162nd place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking garage internet access

Book a showing now! and Avail the $300.00 Move In Discount for a Complete Application Submitted before 31st of August!!



Come and see for yourself this nice 2,022-square-foot, single-family home on the friendly and peaceful Brickyard Road-Queensgate neighborhood in Bothell, Washington now!



This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms; 2.5 bathrooms; and a 2-car attached garage.



The cozy and spacious interior features polished hardwood and tile floor; and a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room. Its nifty kitchen is equipped with fine dark-toned cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a glossy granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are just divine and comfy spaces for a stress-free sleep. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, dual-sink vanity, bathtub, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.



The home has electric, forced-air heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are provided.



The exterior feature includes a fenced yard and a patio--- perfect spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. There are cabinets in the kitchen and underneath the stairs that can be used by the tenant as a storage area.



No pets allowed.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, cable, internet, and landscaping. The HOA fees will be the landlords responsibility.



This property is conveniently located near the Fitness Center, Business Center, Sports Court; Public Transportation; and Parks.



Nearby parks: E Norway Hill Park, Woodin Creek Park, and Wilmot Gateway Park.



Nearby Schools:

Woodmoor Elementary School - 0.36 miles, 5/10

Northshore Jr High School - 0.18 miles, 6/10

Inglemoor High School - 1.94 miles, 8/10

Helen Keller Elementary School - 1.57 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

255 - 0.1 mile

257 - 0.1 mile

238 - 0.1 mile

236 - 0.1 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5088717)