11940 northeast 162nd place

Amenities
Book a showing now! and Avail the $300.00 Move In Discount for a Complete Application Submitted before 31st of August!!
Come and see for yourself this nice 2,022-square-foot, single-family home on the friendly and peaceful Brickyard Road-Queensgate neighborhood in Bothell, Washington now!
This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms; 2.5 bathrooms; and a 2-car attached garage.
The cozy and spacious interior features polished hardwood and tile floor; and a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room. Its nifty kitchen is equipped with fine dark-toned cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a glossy granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are just divine and comfy spaces for a stress-free sleep. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, dual-sink vanity, bathtub, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.
The home has electric, forced-air heating for climate control.
An in-unit washer and dryer are provided.
The exterior feature includes a fenced yard and a patio--- perfect spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. There are cabinets in the kitchen and underneath the stairs that can be used by the tenant as a storage area.
No pets allowed.
Owner prefers non-smokers.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, cable, internet, and landscaping. The HOA fees will be the landlords responsibility.
This property is conveniently located near the Fitness Center, Business Center, Sports Court; Public Transportation; and Parks.
Nearby parks: E Norway Hill Park, Woodin Creek Park, and Wilmot Gateway Park.
Nearby Schools:
Woodmoor Elementary School - 0.36 miles, 5/10
Northshore Jr High School - 0.18 miles, 6/10
Inglemoor High School - 1.94 miles, 8/10
Helen Keller Elementary School - 1.57 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
255 - 0.1 mile
257 - 0.1 mile
238 - 0.1 mile
236 - 0.1 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5088717)