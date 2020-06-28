All apartments in Bothell
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:12 PM

1145 215th PL SE

1145 215th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1145 215th Place Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Canyon Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming town house is Conveniently Located in a Gated Community Minutes from Access to I-5 and I-405. The home features and array of amenities which include an Updated Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances,Granite Counter Tops, a Large Pantry, Separate Dining Area, and an Open Layout Perfect for Entertaining or preparing a meal for the family, Two Car Garage with Shelves for Storage and a Beautiful Entertainment Deck surrounded by nature. The home includes a Washer/Dryer and has Access to Nature Trails and an Outdoor Park Area. Walking Distance to Local Schools and Quick Access to the Freeways make Shopping, Dining, and Entertaining a breeze. This home is a Must See! Schedule A Showing Today!

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,500

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: Dogs/Cats/Reptiles/Caged Animals Allowed with Owner Discretion, 2 Max ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,500 | Security Deposit $2,500 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 215th PL SE have any available units?
1145 215th PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 1145 215th PL SE have?
Some of 1145 215th PL SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 215th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
1145 215th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 215th PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 215th PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 1145 215th PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 1145 215th PL SE offers parking.
Does 1145 215th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 215th PL SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 215th PL SE have a pool?
No, 1145 215th PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 1145 215th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 1145 215th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 215th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 215th PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 215th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 215th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
