1145 215th PL SE

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming town house is Conveniently Located in a Gated Community Minutes from Access to I-5 and I-405. The home features and array of amenities which include an Updated Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances,Granite Counter Tops, a Large Pantry, Separate Dining Area, and an Open Layout Perfect for Entertaining or preparing a meal for the family, Two Car Garage with Shelves for Storage and a Beautiful Entertainment Deck surrounded by nature. The home includes a Washer/Dryer and has Access to Nature Trails and an Outdoor Park Area. Walking Distance to Local Schools and Quick Access to the Freeways make Shopping, Dining, and Entertaining a breeze. This home is a Must See! Schedule A Showing Today!



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,500



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: Dogs/Cats/Reptiles/Caged Animals Allowed with Owner Discretion, 2 Max ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,500 | Security Deposit $2,500 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease