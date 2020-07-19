10504 Ross Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Heart of Downtown Bothell! -

Beautiful downtown Bothell home completely remodeled at the end of 2014. Enjoy the luxury of being able to walk to Bothell Landing, McMenamins, UW Bothell and additional downtown attractions. Upper level features: new windows and slider, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with quartz countertops and SS appliances, dining area, living room, three bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level features: family room with FP, laundry room, walk-in closet, storage closet and full bathroom. No smoking and pets on approval only.



Terms: Full first month, security deposit (equal to one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE2279666)