10504 Ross Rd
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

10504 Ross Rd

10504 Ross Road · No Longer Available
Location

10504 Ross Road, Bothell, WA 98011
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Heart of Downtown Bothell! -
Beautiful downtown Bothell home completely remodeled at the end of 2014. Enjoy the luxury of being able to walk to Bothell Landing, McMenamins, UW Bothell and additional downtown attractions. Upper level features: new windows and slider, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with quartz countertops and SS appliances, dining area, living room, three bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level features: family room with FP, laundry room, walk-in closet, storage closet and full bathroom. No smoking and pets on approval only.

Terms: Full first month, security deposit (equal to one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE2279666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 Ross Rd have any available units?
10504 Ross Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 10504 Ross Rd have?
Some of 10504 Ross Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 Ross Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10504 Ross Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 Ross Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10504 Ross Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10504 Ross Rd offer parking?
No, 10504 Ross Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10504 Ross Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10504 Ross Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 Ross Rd have a pool?
No, 10504 Ross Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10504 Ross Rd have accessible units?
No, 10504 Ross Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 Ross Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10504 Ross Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10504 Ross Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10504 Ross Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
