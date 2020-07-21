Amenities

10118 NE 198th PL Available 03/15/20 Where the Sidewalk Ends!` - Remodeled house ideally located adjacent to William Penn Park on a cul-de-sac in the sought after Maywood Hills area in Bothell. This home features:



Thoughtful attention to detail

Bright, yet warm and inviting

Dark maple cabinets, granite counters

Jatoba Flooring and custom tile work

Stainless appliances

Energy Star windows

Lavish master bath

Deck on 1st floor w/under roof decking

Drainage for an extra 200sq feet of dry outdoor seating

2nd floor deck off kitchen

Spacious daylight basement w/family room plus den/office/play space

Fenced and prof landscaped yard

House directly facing a city park

Easy stroll to downtown shopping, schools, parks

Northshore Schools

Easy access to I5 and 405 for commute to Boeing, Microsoft or Amazon

Lease end date May 31, 202.



No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit and (equal to one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score average, no evictions, $8,100.00 monthly income and good rental history.



(RLNE4437515)