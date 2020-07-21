All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 10118 NE 198th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
10118 NE 198th PL
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

10118 NE 198th PL

10118 Northeast 198th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10118 Northeast 198th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10118 NE 198th PL Available 03/15/20 Where the Sidewalk Ends!` - Remodeled house ideally located adjacent to William Penn Park on a cul-de-sac in the sought after Maywood Hills area in Bothell. This home features:

Thoughtful attention to detail
Bright, yet warm and inviting
Dark maple cabinets, granite counters
Jatoba Flooring and custom tile work
Stainless appliances
Energy Star windows
Lavish master bath
Deck on 1st floor w/under roof decking
Drainage for an extra 200sq feet of dry outdoor seating
2nd floor deck off kitchen
Spacious daylight basement w/family room plus den/office/play space
Fenced and prof landscaped yard
House directly facing a city park
Easy stroll to downtown shopping, schools, parks
Northshore Schools
Easy access to I5 and 405 for commute to Boeing, Microsoft or Amazon
Lease end date May 31, 202.

No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit and (equal to one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score average, no evictions, $8,100.00 monthly income and good rental history.

(RLNE4437515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10118 NE 198th PL have any available units?
10118 NE 198th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 10118 NE 198th PL have?
Some of 10118 NE 198th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10118 NE 198th PL currently offering any rent specials?
10118 NE 198th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10118 NE 198th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 10118 NE 198th PL is pet friendly.
Does 10118 NE 198th PL offer parking?
No, 10118 NE 198th PL does not offer parking.
Does 10118 NE 198th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10118 NE 198th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10118 NE 198th PL have a pool?
No, 10118 NE 198th PL does not have a pool.
Does 10118 NE 198th PL have accessible units?
No, 10118 NE 198th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 10118 NE 198th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 10118 NE 198th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10118 NE 198th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 10118 NE 198th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBothell 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus