Amenities
10118 NE 198th PL Available 03/15/20 Where the Sidewalk Ends!` - Remodeled house ideally located adjacent to William Penn Park on a cul-de-sac in the sought after Maywood Hills area in Bothell. This home features:
Thoughtful attention to detail
Bright, yet warm and inviting
Dark maple cabinets, granite counters
Jatoba Flooring and custom tile work
Stainless appliances
Energy Star windows
Lavish master bath
Deck on 1st floor w/under roof decking
Drainage for an extra 200sq feet of dry outdoor seating
2nd floor deck off kitchen
Spacious daylight basement w/family room plus den/office/play space
Fenced and prof landscaped yard
House directly facing a city park
Easy stroll to downtown shopping, schools, parks
Northshore Schools
Easy access to I5 and 405 for commute to Boeing, Microsoft or Amazon
Lease end date May 31, 202.
No smoking and pets on approval only.
First month's rent, security deposit and (equal to one months rent) and $200 admin fee.
To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent
Qualifications: 650 credit score average, no evictions, $8,100.00 monthly income and good rental history.
(RLNE4437515)