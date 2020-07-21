All apartments in Bonney Lake
17707 Panorama Boulevard East

No Longer Available
Location

17707 Panorama Blvd E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in by the decorative fireplace or take your night outside to relax on back deck! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17707 Panorama Boulevard East have any available units?
17707 Panorama Boulevard East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
What amenities does 17707 Panorama Boulevard East have?
Some of 17707 Panorama Boulevard East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17707 Panorama Boulevard East currently offering any rent specials?
17707 Panorama Boulevard East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17707 Panorama Boulevard East pet-friendly?
Yes, 17707 Panorama Boulevard East is pet friendly.
Does 17707 Panorama Boulevard East offer parking?
No, 17707 Panorama Boulevard East does not offer parking.
Does 17707 Panorama Boulevard East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17707 Panorama Boulevard East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17707 Panorama Boulevard East have a pool?
No, 17707 Panorama Boulevard East does not have a pool.
Does 17707 Panorama Boulevard East have accessible units?
No, 17707 Panorama Boulevard East does not have accessible units.
Does 17707 Panorama Boulevard East have units with dishwashers?
No, 17707 Panorama Boulevard East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17707 Panorama Boulevard East have units with air conditioning?
No, 17707 Panorama Boulevard East does not have units with air conditioning.
