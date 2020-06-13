/
3 bedroom apartments
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bonney Lake, WA
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
1 Unit Available
11412 179th Ave Ct E
11412 179th Avenue Court East, Bonney Lake, WA
11412 179th Ave Ct E Available 08/20/20 Open to Applications - Absolutely Stunning Luxury Built Home with an amazing layout of 4 bd, office, bonus room, 2.5 ba, and 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,875 SQ FT.
1 Unit Available
10903 166th Ave E
10903 166th Avenue East, Bonney Lake, WA
See all PMI available rentals here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound Over 3000 sq. ft. This home is located in a private cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Bonney Lake
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1584 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
19 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
11 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
1 Unit Available
228 Mountain Circle Dr
228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1454 sqft
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,887.00 Available: Now Security Deposit: $2,887.00 Renters Insurance Required $250.
1 Unit Available
13165 176th Ave E
13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
212 F Street SW
212 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Auburn Charmer - Quiet Auburn Street, but central to everything: house is located on a quiet street/area within a mile or two from Down Town Auburn, City Hall, Hospital, Post Office, Police Station, Puget Sound Rail Road Station and Metro Bus
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
1308 E St Se
1308 E Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
Lovely light filled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home freshly painted with new carpets throughout! Enjoy entertaining on large deck with included Hot Tub! Fully fenced backyard. Kitchen opens to dining area and living room w/Fireplace.
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5708 Hazel Ave S.E.
5708 Hazel Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
Lakeland Hills Auburn Rental - You will love this 6 bedroom or 5 bedroom with office/ den/bonus room. 1 full bath downstairs next to bedroom and upstairs with 5 piece master bath with 2 walk in closets and full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Bonney Lake
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1100 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
4 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
8 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1658 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
5 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,016
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
3 Units Available
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
4 Units Available
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1073 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
45 Units Available
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
