Apartment List
/
WA
/
bonney lake
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Bonney Lake, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bonney Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11412 179th Ave Ct E
11412 179th Avenue Court East, Bonney Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2875 sqft
11412 179th Ave Ct E Available 08/20/20 Open to Applications - Absolutely Stunning Luxury Built Home with an amazing layout of 4 bd, office, bonus room, 2.5 ba, and 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,875 SQ FT.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
10903 166th Ave E
10903 166th Avenue East, Bonney Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3317 sqft
See all PMI available rentals here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound Over 3000 sq. ft. This home is located in a private cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Bonney Lake

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
21802 110th Street CT E
21802 110th Street Court East, Prairie Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
Lonesome Dove Retreat - Property Id: 285437 Your newly-renovated studio is located in a quiet neighborhood near Bonney Lake just minutes from shopping and services.
Results within 5 miles of Bonney Lake
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Lakeland
9 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
228 Mountain Circle Dr
228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1454 sqft
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,483.00 Available: Now Security Deposit: $2,483.00 Renters Insurance Required $250.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F
5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
PENDING - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community **includes water , sewer and garage 1 bedroom, .

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
1512 A St SE
1512 A Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
830 sqft
Open to Applications - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5708 Hazel Ave S.E.
5708 Hazel Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
Lakeland Hills Auburn Rental - You will love this 6 bedroom or 5 bedroom with office/ den/bonus room. 1 full bath downstairs next to bedroom and upstairs with 5 piece master bath with 2 walk in closets and full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Bonney Lake
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
840 sqft
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Kent
3 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,379
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Waterbury Park
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1125 sqft
Celebrate the natural beauty of the Puget Sound area when you come home to Waterbury Park Apartments in Federal Way.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
City Guide for Bonney Lake, WA

"I left long ago. It was the wind that brought me here. Now the ocean isn't in my way. I have made it across and I'm doing okay...I've sailed the oceans wide. And I've arrived in Bonney Lake" - "Bonney Lake" by The Four Roads

Bonney Lake carries its fair share of folklore. One walk around the mystical Bonney Lake and feelings of escape rush through your bones. The folks who make their home in this small town of just over eight square miles share a quaint community. Clear your mind and your schedule, and find your little piece of paradise in Bonney Lake. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bonney Lake, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bonney Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bonney Lake 1 BedroomsBonney Lake 2 BedroomsBonney Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBonney Lake 3 BedroomsBonney Lake Apartments with Balcony
Bonney Lake Apartments with GarageBonney Lake Apartments with GymBonney Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBonney Lake Apartments with Parking
Bonney Lake Apartments with PoolBonney Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerBonney Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsBonney Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA
Lakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College