/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
46 Apartments for rent in Bonney Lake, WA with pool
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Results within 1 mile of Bonney Lake
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Lakeland
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Results within 5 miles of Bonney Lake
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Lakeland
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1150 sqft
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
14 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
20 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
Lea Hill
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
South Auburn
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
316 F St South East
316 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,195
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully updated Studio Available 8/1/2020. High end appliances, newer carpet and open floor plan make if feel much larger. Washer/dryer hook up in unit, but not provided.
Results within 10 miles of Bonney Lake
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1100 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours as well as virtual tours! Schedule your visit today! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
South Hill
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
5 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
17 Units Available
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1011 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Lakeland North
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Rollingbay
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,349
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Chinook Park
320 Chinook Ave, Enumclaw, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1029 sqft
Located on acres of lush land in the heart of Enumclaw, Chinook Park Apartment Homes is an easy commute to Renton, Tacoma or Seattle.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
5 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Similar Pages
Bonney Lake 1 BedroomsBonney Lake 2 BedroomsBonney Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBonney Lake 3 BedroomsBonney Lake Apartments with Balcony
Bonney Lake Apartments with GarageBonney Lake Apartments with GymBonney Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBonney Lake Apartments with ParkingBonney Lake Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA