1 bedroom apartments
47 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bonney Lake, WA
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
724 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Lakeland
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
21802 110th Street CT E
21802 110th Street Court East, Prairie Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
Lonesome Dove Retreat - Property Id: 285437 Your newly-renovated studio is located in a quiet neighborhood near Bonney Lake just minutes from shopping and services.
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
703 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Lakeland
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
708 sqft
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Lea Hill
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Lakeland
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
681 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
South Auburn
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
701 sqft
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
North Auburn
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
725 sqft
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.
Lakeland
5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F
5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
PENDING - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community **includes water , sewer and garage 1 bedroom, .
Southeast Auburn
4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A
4925 Foster Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
881 sqft
Now this is a rare find and ready for the right tenant. Just a couple of miles from the hustle and bustle we have a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage. This charming home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches.
South Hill
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
795 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
700 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
687 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
623 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Rollingbay
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
741 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
