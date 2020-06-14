55 Apartments for rent in Bonney Lake, WA with garage
"I left long ago. It was the wind that brought me here. Now the ocean isn't in my way. I have made it across and I'm doing okay...I've sailed the oceans wide. And I've arrived in Bonney Lake" - "Bonney Lake" by The Four Roads
Bonney Lake carries its fair share of folklore. One walk around the mystical Bonney Lake and feelings of escape rush through your bones. The folks who make their home in this small town of just over eight square miles share a quaint community. Clear your mind and your schedule, and find your little piece of paradise in Bonney Lake. See more
Bonney Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.