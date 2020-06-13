Apartment List
73 Apartments for rent in Bonney Lake, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
10903 166th Ave E
10903 166th Avenue East, Bonney Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3317 sqft
See all PMI available rentals here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound Over 3000 sq. ft. This home is located in a private cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Bonney Lake
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21802 110th Street CT E
21802 110th Street Court East, Prairie Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
Lonesome Dove Retreat - Property Id: 285437 Your newly-renovated studio is located in a quiet neighborhood near Bonney Lake just minutes from shopping and services.
Results within 5 miles of Bonney Lake
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1584 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
18 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakeland
11 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Mountain Circle Dr
228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1454 sqft
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,887.00 Available: Now Security Deposit: $2,887.00 Renters Insurance Required $250.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F
5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
PENDING - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community **includes water , sewer and garage 1 bedroom, .

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13165 176th Ave E
13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,549
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Auburn
1 Unit Available
4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A
4925 Foster Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
881 sqft
Now this is a rare find and ready for the right tenant. Just a couple of miles from the hustle and bustle we have a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage. This charming home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
5011 157th Avenue Court East - D
5011 157th Avenue Court East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
840 sqft
*****IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!***** Beautifully Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Home! All New Everything! Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen, Full Size Washer & Dryer (In-Unit), New Stainless Appliances, Stone Countertops, New Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Wood-Plank Flooring

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
1308 E St Se
1308 E Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
Lovely light filled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home freshly painted with new carpets throughout! Enjoy entertaining on large deck with included Hot Tub! Fully fenced backyard. Kitchen opens to dining area and living room w/Fireplace.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
717 F Pl NE Apt D1
717 F Place Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1011 sqft
Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.
Results within 10 miles of Bonney Lake
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
City Guide for Bonney Lake, WA

"I left long ago. It was the wind that brought me here. Now the ocean isn't in my way. I have made it across and I'm doing okay...I've sailed the oceans wide. And I've arrived in Bonney Lake" - "Bonney Lake" by The Four Roads

Bonney Lake carries its fair share of folklore. One walk around the mystical Bonney Lake and feelings of escape rush through your bones. The folks who make their home in this small town of just over eight square miles share a quaint community. Clear your mind and your schedule, and find your little piece of paradise in Bonney Lake. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bonney Lake, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bonney Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

